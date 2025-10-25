Popular gospel singer, Tope Alabi, has opened up on the divine circumstances that led to her marriage to music producer, Soji Alabi.

In an emotional interview, the award-winning singer revealed that their love story was never planned but rather orchestrated by God through a series of unexpected events that began during their early years as a movie soundtrack artist.

According to her, the union has gone ahead to stand the test of time and remained strong for nearly 25 years

Determined to deliver on the project, Tope said she proceeded to another studio owned by Soji’s former boss, confident that they could replicate his sound quality. But after completing the album and submitting it to the client, she was met with rejection.

She recounted, “I was already recording soundtracks for movies at that time,” she recalled. “I remember being paid N200,000 by Highwaves Video Mart to record an album. When I got to Soji Alabi’s studio, I was told he no longer worked there and no one knew his whereabouts.”.

“Highwaves rejected the music, saying it was of low quality and didn’t meet the standard they knew me for,” she said. “I was so disappointed. I decided to return to Soji’s old studio to ask for his home address, hoping to find him and beg for his help.

“To my surprise, I met Soji there. I told him I had been looking for him and explained everything that happened.”

According to the gospel star, Soji immediately offered to help, but with a much smaller budget. “He asked if I could raise N20,000 instead of the N200,000 I was originally paid. I told him I had nothing on me, and we eventually worked out the project with just N10,000,” she recounted. At that time, Tope said her relationship with Soji was strictly professional. She was in an abusive relationship and had no romantic connection with him. “I was already living with my ex-partner, who physically abused me at will, but Soji was just a working acquaintance,” she said. “It was after I left that abusive marriage that Soji and I became close as friends. “He would take me out for movies, restaurants, and also look after my daughter. From there, we grew so close and eventually got married a year and a half later.”