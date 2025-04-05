Share

Renowned Gospel singer, Tope Alabi has sparked reactions on social media over her refusal to perform at the surprise birthday party of Nollywood actress, Lizzy Anjorin

According to reports, Tope Alabi was paid prior to her performance, but upon arriving at the location and discovering the celebrant was Lizzy Anjorin, she refused to exit her vehicle.

However, the report remains unconfirmed, sparking speculation about a possible rift between the two prominent figures.

Oluwa Segun emphasized, “Everyone cannot love you. Everyone cannot be for you. Everyone cannot pick the good side of you No one without bad side effects No one is 100% perfect. In life, do what you know that can bring food to the table”. Ambibola Tolulope wrote, “God bless you, sis. whatever she might have done wrong to anyone, she shouldn’t have behaved in such a rude manner, what is wrong is wrong, everybody deserves love and happiness”. Adeola Shobiye added, “Her reason best know to her”. Adeola noted, “I trust Tope Alab. She will never mingle with someone that turns everyone to enemies”.

