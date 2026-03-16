Tope Alabi Pays Tribute To Late Gospel Singer, Toun Soetan

Prominent Nigerian gospel singer Tope Alabi, on Sunday, paid tribute to colleague Toun Soetan, who passed away at 73, describing her as “A true spiritual mother and a matriarch in gospel music”.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the 55-year-old strong vocal voice revealed that Seotan, who died on Friday, March 13, works and ministry can’t be forgotten.

She wrote, “Her life was a reflection of Christ, and her impact in the gospel music ministry will never be forgotten. She lived for Christ and preached Him through her life and music.

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“Though we will miss her, we are comforted knowing she has gone to be with the Lord. Rest well, Mama. Your legacy lives on,” she wrote. Soetan , who is known for gospel hits like “Train Up Your Child” and “Darling Jesus”, dedicated over four decades to gospel music. Born in Lagos and raised as a Muslim, Seotan converted to Christianity in 1974 and later became a prominent gospel singer. She’s survived by her husband, family, and a community of gospel ministers. New Telegraph reports that Nigerian comedian and actor Woli Agba confirmed his death through a social media post.