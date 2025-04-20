Tope Alabi, Nathaniel Bassey, Others Mourn Gospel Singer Big Bolaji

Share

Gospel musicians Tope Alabi, Nathaniel Bassey and Dunsin Oyekan have expressed grief over the death of fellow gospel singer and band leader Bolaji Olarewaju, popularly known as Big Bolaji or Big B.

The ordained pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) died on Easter Saturday, after a brief illness.

The statement reads: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Bolaji Olarewaju, affectionately known as “Big B,” a cherished father, husband, brother, and an esteemed figure in both the church community, an ordained Pastor in the RCCG and a giant in the music industry and our community.

“Bolaji left us on Easter Saturday, 19th April 2025, after a brief illness. His departure leaves a void in our hearts that cannot be filled.

“Bolaji’s life was a testament to his passion for music, his unwavering faith, and his dedication to uplifting those around him. His legacy is not only in the melodies he created but in the lives he touched and the unquantifiable joy he spread.

“We take solace in knowing that his absence with us is his presence with the Lord, and the indelible mark he left on all who had the privilege of knowing him will not be erased.

“As we navigate through this time of loss, we kindly request privacy to mourn as a family. We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support we have received and ask that you continue to keep us in your prayers.

“Details regarding the obsequies will be shared in due course as we come together to celebrate Bolaji’s remarkable life and legacy.

“Thank you for respecting our wishes during this incredibly difficult time.”

Big Bolaji was known for his soul-winning gospel music and will surely be missed by his fans, colleagues and family.

