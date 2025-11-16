Tope Alabi Marks 25th Wedding Anniversary

Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi, has taken to her social media page to celebrate her 25th wedding anniversary with her husband, marking a major milestone in her marriage.

The couple commemorated their silver jubilee with a touching message reflecting on their journey, partnership, and enduring love.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Alabi expressed gratitude for a quarter-century spent growing, learning, laughing, and navigating life side by side with her spouse.

She described their marriage as one filled with joy, intentionality, and unwavering support through every season.

According to her, the relationship has been defined by teamwork and shared purpose. Over the years, they have built not only a home but also a life of ministry and service that they hold dear.

She celebrated the blessings of their family, cherished memories, and the peace that has characterised their journey.

Alabi also offered a prayer as they stepped into the next phase of their marriage, asking for divine grace to continue strengthening their bond, increasing their joy, and deepening their alignment with God’s purpose.

“Happy 25th Anniversary to us,” she wrote, raising a toast to the future with optimism and gratitude.

The post has since attracted warm reactions from fans and well-wishers, many of whom joined in celebrating the couple’s enduring love story.