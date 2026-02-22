Tope Alabi Holds ‘Praise The Almighty’ Concert

All is set for the 15th edition of the ‘Praise the Almighty’ Program organized by Nigeria’s renowned Gospel Artiste, Tope Alabi.

The praise and worship program will take place at Police College, Ikeja, Lagos today, Sunday the 22nd of February, 2026 According to a flier of the program and an interview by Mrs. Alabi, the theme for this year’s Program is “Amen” and will feature Gospel Ministers and Pastors Like Pastor Samson Ajetumobi, Prophet Funso Akande, Paul Tomisin, Sunmisola Agbebi, Sinach, Bukola Bekes, Uche Okereke and Aremic.

The Gospel Music Legend said attendees should expect to see God and encounter him. “Prepare to come and see Tope Alabi or any other artiste ministering at the event, but prepare to meet God.

This program is as a result of an instruction of God. “Fourteen years ago, God instructed that we raise an alter of praise for him at the beginning of the year and it is the obedience to that instruction that the program was birth”.

“Come and experience God, Come and set a good course for the year 2026 in your life”.

” I also use this platform to advise everyone who is yet to give their lives to Jesus to do so as is second coming is soon” she said.