Legendary Nigerian gospel singer, Tope Alabi, has taken to her social media page to celebrate her 55th birthday with praise and thanksgiving to God.

The music icon, known for her powerful vocals and spiritually uplifting songs, expressed deep gratitude for God’s faithfulness and mercy throughout her life and career. Over the years, Tope Alabi’s music has touched souls across generations.

In a video shared on Instagram, Tope Alabi was seen singing and dancing in thanksgiving, surrounded by friends and well-wishers.

From movie soundtracks to gospel classics like "Angeli Mi," "Mori Iyanu", and "Agbara Nla," her songs continue to inspire and uplift fans worldwide.

As she marks 55, fans and colleagues alike celebrate not just her music, but her unwavering faith and enduring influence in the gospel music scene.

In her birthday message, Alabi reflected on her life’s journey, recalling the challenges she has faced and expressing deep appreciation for God’s guidance and faithfulness.

“Today, October 27th, I joyfully mark my 55th birthday! As I reflect on the journey of life, my heart overflows with gratitude to the Almighty God, the Giver of life, purpose, and grace. Every step of this journey has been a testament to His faithfulness, mercy, and unfailing love.

“I am deeply thankful for all that He has done, all that He is doing, and all that He will yet do. The past years have been filled with lessons, blessings, and countless reasons to give Him praise. Truly, God has been good to me!”

As part of her birthday celebration, Alabi invited fans to join her for a special worship session on YouTube, where they will lift their voices in praise and thanksgiving to God.

“As I celebrate this new chapter, I warmly invite you to join me for a CELEBRATION STUDIO SESSION, where we will lift our voices in heartfelt praise and thanksgiving to God. Let’s come together to celebrate God’s goodness and faithfulness over my life. Your love, prayers, and support mean so much to me,” she added.