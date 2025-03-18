Tope Alabi, Akintunde, Other Gospel Ministers To Grace Feast Of Praise Lagos

Share

The Daodu Gbenga Gospel Outreach Ministries is presenting a two-day power-packed programme in Abule Egba Lagos themed: ‘Feast of Praise’ which is now in its Season II. In a world filled with chaos and uncertainty, one thing remains constant – the power of faith and the transformative impact of gospel music.

This March, Daodu Gbenga Gospel Outreach Ministries is proud to present a two-day programme of revival and praise, designed to rejuvenate Nigerians, uplift their souls, and leave participants feeling refreshed and renewed.

Scheduled to hold on March 27 and 28, this highly anticipated event promises to be an unforgettable encounter with the divine.

The first day, March 27, has been tagged: “Revival Day”, a time of intense prayer, worship, and ministering, as Nigerians seek a fresh outpouring of God’s spirit in their lives.

The second day, March 28, will be a “Praise Night”, a joyful celebration of the Lord and Saviour, featuring some of Nigeria’s most talented gospel musicians.

The programme will play host to an impressive lineup of gospel ministers, including the legendary Tope Alabi, Elijah Akintunde, and Dayo Sax, among others.

These iconic ministers will lead the congregation in intense praise and worship sessions, as well as minister life-changing words, designed to inspire, motivate, and challenge everyone to deepen their walk with God.

The two-day programme will take place at the Christ Apostolic Church 1930 Experience, Abule Egba, Lagos State, and the convener, Elder Daodu Gbenga, has extended an open invitation to all who desire to experience the move of God in a fresh and powerful way.

“Whether you’re seeking a deeper connection with the divine, or simply looking for a time of refreshing and rejuvenation, this event is sure to meet your needs.

So mark your calendars for March 27 and 28, and get ready to experience the life-changing power of gospel music and ministry,” he said.

