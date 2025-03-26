Top US Officials Inadvertently Shared Yemen Strike Plans With Journalist

Share

The White House has confirmed that a journalist was inadvertently added to a group chat where senior US officials discussed plans for a strike against the Houthi rebel group.

Editor-in-Chief of the Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg, says he received an invite on the encrypted messaging app Signal from an account labelled White House National Security Adviser Michael Waltz.

Officials apparently discussed Europe paying for US protection of key shipping lanes, with the account appearing to be VP JD Vance saying he hates “bailing Europe out again” while the account appearing to be Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth describes the continent as “pathetic”.

Hegseth, who is alleged to have shared details of planned military strikes in the chat group, has told reporters “nobody was texting war plans”, reports the BBC.

Meanwhile, US President, Donald Trump, has said he “doesn’t know anything” about the group chat.

