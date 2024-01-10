Top Ten Eagles stars who didn’t score at AFCON

Even revered defenders such as Christian Chukwu, Stephen Keshi, Ben Iroha, Taiye Taiwo, and Joseph Yobo have made valuable contributions to the goal count in the continental championships. However, AJIBADE OLUSESAN writes that within this distinguished cohort of exceptional players lie some great stars who never managed to find the back of the net, despite their substantial contributions to the Eagles’ journey in the AFCON.

Nwankwo Kanu

Nwankwo Kanu, a two-time Africa Player of the Year and a football icon boasts an impressive resume with triumphs in the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup. Despite his remarkable success, Kanu participated in six AFCON editions, finding the back of the net in 27 matches. He started his AFCON journey in 2000, when Nigeria lost to Cameroon in the final via penalty. He played almost all the matches as the Eagles crashed out in the semifinal of the 2002 edition, and he was there as a key figure in the squads that featured in the 2004, 2004, and 2006 AFCONs before bowing out after the 2010 edition in Angola. Papilo, as he is affectionately called, also has the record of being the greatest Nigerian footballer who has never won the AFCON.

Sunday Oliseh

Sunday Oliseh, a former Juventus midfielder, clinched the AFCON title in Tunisia ’94 and left an everlasting memory with his stunning goal against Spain in the 1998 World Cup. However, despite his significant contributions to Nigeria’s success, Oliseh has a unique record—he has zero goals at the AFCON. He was pivotal in the Eagles’ victory in 1994 and was the captain as the country reached the final of the 2002 edition and won the bronze at the Mali 2002.

Daniel Amokachi

Daniel Amokachi, renowned for his exploits in the 1994 AFCON, 1994 World Cup, and 1996 Olympic Games, is celebrated as one of Nigeria’s greatest stars. Surprisingly, Amokachi failed to register a single goal in his AFCON appearances. He made his AFCON debut in 1990 as the Eagles reached the final, and appearances in 1992 and 1994 didn’t result in a goal for the Bull, despite the Eagles reaching the semifinals in the former and winning the latter edition.

Finidi George

Finito, as he was fondly called, was celebrated for his skillful and effective play as a winger. His ability to deliver accurate crosses and score goals made him a valuable asset for both the club and the country. He played 62 times for Nigeria and scored six goals, but none of them were at the AFCON, despite featuring in four editions of the tournament. Finidi, who gained prominence by winning the 1994–1995 UEFA Champions League with Ajax, was in the Nigerian squad that won the 1994 AFCON and played a pivotal role as the West African country finished second in 2000 and third in 1992 and 2002.

Ikechukwu Uche

Ikechukwu Uche, a prolific striker with 19 goals in 46 games for the Super Eagles, holds an impressive scoring record. However, none of his goals came in the AFCON, showcasing a unique aspect of his international career.

Jonathan Akpoborire

Akpoborie burst into the national limelight following his remarkable performance in Nigeria’s victory at the 1985 FIFA U-16 World Cup. It wasn’t long before the forward progressed into the senior national team and was part of the squad that featured in the 1992 edition of AFCON, where Nigeria picked up a bronze medal. He didn’t take part in the AFCON until the 2000 edition, co-hosted by Nigeria. Despite playing in two editions of AFCON, Akpoborire never scored a goal in the tournament.

Victor Agali

Known for his goal-scoring prowess, Agali was a potent striker who contributed to the offensive capabilities of the teams he played for. Agali, who played in France with Marseille and had successful spells at Hansa Rostock and Shalke O5, both in Germany, featured in two editions of AFCON (2002 and 2004), winning a bronze medal on both occasions. However, despite hitting a decent five international goals in 11 appearances for the Eagles, none of them came in the AFCON.

Wilson Oruma

While it is true that Wilson Oruma’s career coincided with that of the legendary Austin Okocha, some football pundits still believe it wouldn’t be accurate to say that Oruma operated “under the shadow” of Okocha. Oruma was recognized for his work rate, ball-winning abilities, and effective distribution in midfield, but national team selectors appeared to prefer Okocha’s flair, dribbling ability, and goalscoring prowess. Despite his huge talent and success at the club level, Oruma, who was the captain of the u-17 team that won the World Cup in 1993, was limited to just two editions of AFCON, unlike his teammate in the Golden Eaglets, Nwankwo Kanu, who played in six. But just like Kanu, Oruma, a member of the Dream team that won the 1996 Olympics gold, never scored a goal in the AFCON.

Friday Elaho

Nigeria has produced incredible wingers, and very few were better than Elastic Elaho. Wingers are typically responsible for providing width to the team, delivering crosses into the box, and creating goal-scoring opportunities. Elaho’s flair and ability to take on defenders made him a valuable asset on the wing for the Eagles, as he featured in the 1990 and 1992 editions of AFCON, but he never hit the bull’s eye in both tournaments.

Taribo West

West played for several clubs during his career, both in Nigeria and abroad. He gained recognition for his time at clubs such as Auxerre in France, Internazionale in Italy, and Derby County in England. He represented the Super Eagles, earning caps in major international tournaments. He was part of the Nigerian squad that won the gold medal in football at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta, USA, and featured in two editions of AFCON. Although the primary responsibility of a defender is not scoring goals, Taribo belongs to a category of Nigerian defenders with towering records, and many of them, including Keshi, Joseph Yobo, and Chukwu, added AFCON goals to their credit. Taribo didn’t score any goals at the AFCON.