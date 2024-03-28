Top Streamer, Ninja, Diagnosed With Cancer At 32

US streamer, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, has revealed he has been diagnosed with melanoma, a form of skin cancer. Posting on X, the 32-year-old Fortnite gamer – who has 19m followers on Twitch – said a mole removed from his foot was found to be cancerous. Ninja said a second dark spot on his foot was also being checked, and though “shocked” he was “grateful to have hope” that the cancer was found early. He is urging others to get regular check-ups.

Ninja has become synonymous with Twitch since his return to the streaming site in 2020, following a brief stint with Microsoft’s rival platform Mixer – which was shutdown in June that year. Such is his popularity on Fortnite that players can pay to make their characters look like him, reports the BBC. His status as one of the most recognisable names in streaming has also led to him appearing on mainstream programmes, such as The Masked Singer US.