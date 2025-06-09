Top Stocks To Power Nigeria’s Economic Renaissance Unveiled

Share

Lagos based investment firm, I & I Investments Limited, has unveiled its meticulously curated list of the Top 10 equities on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) that it believes are best positioned to deliver long-term value and resilience for discerning investors.

The advisory, released over the weekend, spans a diverse spectrum of the nation’s economic engine—banking, telecommunications, and industrials—reflecting what the firm describes as “a strategic intersection of fundamental strength, market leadership, and structural growth potential.”

Presented in alphabetical order, the equities spotlighted by I & I Investments include some of Nigeria’s most systemically important and strategically agile corporates: Access Holdings, Airtel Africa, BUA Cement, Dangote Cement, FirstHoldCo, GTCO, Lafarge Africa, MTN Nigeria, UBA, and Zenith Bank.

“These are not just tickers on a board. Each name represents a resilient franchise, a compelling story of strategic execution, and a stake in Nigeria’s unfolding economic renewal,” the firm said in a statement.

Access Holdings Plc stands out for its aggressive regional expansion and digitalforward strategy, while Airtel Africa Plc is hailed as a key beneficiary of Africa’s mobile and data revolution.

BUA Cement Plc and Dangote Cement Plc are lauded for their industrial scale and contribution to Nigeria’s infrastructure renaissance.

FirstHoldCo Plc, formerly FBN Holdings, is spotlighted for its corporate reform and turnaround potential. GTCO and Zenith Bank reaffirm their positions as pillars of profitability and innovation in the banking sector.

Lafarge Africa Plc (WAPCO) earns praise for operational improvements and ESG alignment. MTN Nigeria emerges as a digital economy champion with significant fintech and broadband upside. UBA Plc, with its pan-African footprint and stable dividends, rounds off the list as a stalwart of diversified banking excellence.

Founded in 1993 by renowned chartered accountant and economic advocate, Chief Blakey Okwudili Ijezie, I & I Investments has long espoused an investment philosophy anchored in fundamental analysis, corporate governance, and macroeconomic insight.

“The current environment—with its push for reforms, infrastructure expansion, and digital inclusion—presents a rare moment for investors to accumulate quality,” the firm noted.

