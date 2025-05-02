Top Sports Heavyweights Grace Enugu City International Marathon World Press Conference

Share

…As Organisers Unveil the Race as an Annual Event

Excitement has reached fever pitch in Enugu State ahead of the inaugural Enugu City International Marathon as top sporting personalities, government officials, and stakeholders gathered on Friday for a high-profile World Press Conference to herald the World Athletics-certified event.

The race, scheduled for Saturday, May 3, 2025, in the heart of the Coal City, has now been officially declared an annual event by the Enugu State Government, owing to its projected impact on youth engagement, tourism, and economic growth.

Speaking at the event, the Enugu State Commissioner for Sports, Lloyd Ekweremadu Jr, said the administration of Governor Peter Mbah is committed to making the marathon a permanent fixture in Nigeria’s sporting calendar.

“I want to announce that, because of the potential and economic viability of this race, His Excellency, Governor Peter Mbah, has approved that the Enugu City International Marathon will be held annually,” Ekweremadu stated. “We are confident this event will continue to boost our state’s economy and enhance youth participation in sports.”

He also highlighted the rationale for choosing a marathon over other sporting disciplines, noting the mass engagement and health benefits inherent in road races.

“A marathon is inclusive—it brings together thousands of people at once and offers young people a platform to stay engaged, healthy, and inspired.”

Mrs. Yetunde Olopade, Managing Director of Nilayo Sports Management Company, the official consultants for the marathon, praised Governor Mbah’s vision and sustained investment in sports.

“Governor Peter Mbah has shown unwavering commitment to repositioning sports in Enugu State. The Enugu City Marathon is a bold step that underscores the state’s ambitions to become a sports powerhouse in Nigeria,” Olopade said.

The event attracted an impressive array of dignitaries and stakeholders, underscoring the high status of the marathon—the first of its kind in South East Nigeria. Those in attendance included: Chief Solomon Ogba, Vice President, Nigeria Olympic Committee, Mr. Tony Okowa, President, Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN), Yusuf Ali, former national athlete and Technical Director of the race, Representative of World Athletic, Legendary Nollywood actor Nkem Owoh, Officials from the Enugu State Government and private sector partners

The Enugu City International Marathon is set to feature over 3,000 local and international athletes competing in both the 42km full marathon and a 10km road race.

In a symbolic gesture of leadership and participation, Governor Peter Mbah is expected to lace up his running shoes and join thousands of runners in the 10km race.

Saturday’s event is not just a race—it marks a milestone for sports development in the region, and with global interest and local passion converging in Enugu, the city is set to etch its name on the international marathon map.

