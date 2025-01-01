Top Sporting Events Nigerian’s Look Forward To In 2025

Share

2025 was a mixed bag for Nigerians in sports. While the Super Eagles kicked off the year with a strong performance by reaching the final of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Team Nigeria’s disappointing showing at the Paris Olympic Games was a low point.

However, Nigerian sports enthusiasts now have an exciting lineup of events to look forward to in 2025, both domestically and internationally. AJIBADE OLUSESAN highlights the key sporting events scheduled for the year

World Athletics Championships (September 13–21, 2025)

The World Athletics Championships, one of the most prestigious events in the global sporting calendar, will take place at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan, from September 13 to 21, 2025.

This event is regarded as the ultimate stage for track and field athletes, second only to the Olympics in terms of significance and prestige.

Nigerian athletes will join more than 2,000 other from around 200 countries to vie for glory. Nigeria has experienced a mix of successes and disappointments in these Championships.

The 2023 edition in Budapest was particularly disappointing, as it marked the 11th time Nigerian athletes left without a podium finish.

There were high hopes for Tobi Amusan, who had previously won gold in the 100-meter hurdles and set a world record in Oregon, but she fell short in Budapest amid controversy. Nigeria’s medal drought began in 1991 and has highlighted ongoing challenges in athlete development.

However, notable achievements include Sunday Bada’s bronze in 1995 and Blessing Okagbare’s two medals in Moscow in 2013, which reignited hopes for the nation’s athletics.

As the Championships return to Tokyo, Nigerian athletes aim to end the medal drought and reclaim their place among the world’s track and field elite.

National Sports Festival

Ogun State is preparing to host the biennial National Sports Festival, often referred to as Nigeria’s version of the Olympics. Athletes from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory will compete in various disciplines, promoting unity and sports development.

The National Sports Festival (NSF) is one of the key sporting events Nigerians eagerly anticipate in 2025. This biennial multi-sport competition is an important platform for discovering and nurturing emerging talents from across the country. Tagged “Gateway Games, Ogun 2024,” the festival will take place from May 16 to 30, 2025.

Established in 1973, the NSF has become a cornerstone of Nigeria’s sports development and a symbol of national unity. In 2025, athletes from the nation’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory will gather to compete in a wide range of disciplines, including athletics, football, wrestling, swimming, and more.

The festival offers young athletes a stage to showcase their skills and attract the attention of national selectors, scouts, and stakeholders in sports development. The MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, the Gateway Stadium in Sagamu, and the Alake Sports Centre will host the games.

As the NSF approaches, excitement is building across the nation, with states intensifying preparations and athletes training rigorously to make their mark.

The festival is not only a celebration of athletic prowess but also a reflection of Nigeria’s enduring spirit and commitment to using sports as a tool for development and unity.

FIBA AfroBasket Championship

D’Tigress, Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, has been the queen of African basketball in recent years. As the 2025 AfroBasket Championship approaches, they will aim to add another title to their impressive record and show once again why they are the best in Africa.

The team has been incredibly successful, winning the AfroBasket tournament five times, including four in a row in 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023. These victories prove that D’Tigress is a team that consistently performs at the highest level.

D’Tigress plays with speed, skill, and strong defence, making them a very tough team to beat. Star players like Ezinne Kalu, Ifunanya Ibekwe, and Adaora Elonu played big roles as the ladies dazzled at the last Olympics. The 2025 AfroBasket Championship is another chance for D’Tigress to shine.

They will be looking to defend their title and show the world that Nigeria is a powerhouse in basketball. Their success is not just about winning trophies—it’s also about inspiring women and girls in sports and bringing pride to the nation. With their eyes set on another crown, D’Tigress will surely be a team to watch in 2025!

Super Eagles World Cup 2026 campaign

The Super Eagles’ road to the FIFA World Cup will be another big focus for Nigerian sports fans in 2025. After a rough start, the team is determined to improve and fight for a place at the 2026 World Cup. So far, the qualifiers haven’t gone well for the Super Eagles.

They’ve only managed to earn three points from four matches and are sitting in fifth place in Group C of the campaign This poor start has worried fans and experts, especially as the team also missed out on the last edition of the Mundial held in Qatar.

Nigeria has a strong World Cup history, having played in six of the last eight tournaments since 1994 but the failure to win any of their first four matches has thrown the campaign into jeopardy.

Despite these challenges, the Super Eagles are hopeful they can bounce back. With six more games left and four points separating them and the topplaced Rwanda, there’s still a chance to climb the table and qualify.

To do that, the Federal Government is about to announce a Presidential Support group that will work with the Nigeria Football Federation on the project. No doubt, the rest of the qualifiers in 2025 promise to be an emotional journey for fans as they cheer on their team, hoping for a comeback.

If the Super Eagles can succeed, it will not only make the nation proud but also prove that Nigeria is still a football powerhouse. With everything to play for, Nigerian football enthusiasts will hope the Super Eagles are ready to give it their all in the fight for World Cup qualification.

2025 Africa Cup of Nations

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) stands as one of the most eagerly anticipated sporting events for Nigerian football fans. The Super Eagles will be hoping to claim their fourth continental title in this prestigious tournament.

Their ambition follows a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to host nation Cote d’Ivoire in the 2024 AFCON final, where a late goal by Sébastien Haller dashed Nigeria’s hopes of glory.

The 2025 AFCON will begin on 21 December 2025 and run until 18 January 2026. It’ll be the first time that the tournament will be held over the Christmas and New Year period.

The past eight editions have provided seven different champions, with Cote d’Ivoire the only nation to have lifted the trophy twice in the past fifteen years.

WTT Contender Lagos 2025

One of the exciting sports events Nigerians are looking forward to in 2025 is the WTT Contender Lagos. This international table tennis tournament will take place at the Sir Molade Okoya Thomas Indoor Sports Hall in Lagos, bringing world-class table tennis action right to Nigeria’s doorstep The WTT Contender series is known for attracting some of the best table tennis players from around the globe.

These athletes will come to Lagos to compete for ranking points, prestige, and the chance to showcase their skills. For Nigerian fans, this is a unique opportunity to watch high-level table tennis matches live and cheer for homegrown talents.

In past editions, Nigerian players like Aruna Quadri and others have made their mark in international competitions, and WTT Contender Lagos 2025 will be another chance for them to shine on home soil. It’s also a great platform for young and upcoming Nigerian players to gain valuable experience and compete against the best in the world.

The event will not only promote table tennis in Nigeria but also bring sports lovers together in celebration of the game. With Lagos as the host city, fans can expect an electric atmosphere, as the venue is known for its lively crowd and passionate supporters.

CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations

The 2025 U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding in Cote d’Ivoire from 26 April to 18 May, 2025 is one of the exciting sporting events Nigerian fans are eagerly anticipating.

The tournament will be a chance for Nigeria’s Flying Eagles to secure a spot at the FIFA U-20 World Cup coming up later in the year..

The Flying Eagles have a strong history in African football. They have won the U-20 AFCON seven times, more than any other country, and are known for producing some of Nigeria’s biggest football stars.

In the 2025 edition, the Flying Eagles will be among the favourites to win, as they aim to add another title to their impressive record. Beyond winning the trophy, the team will also be focused on finishing in the top four to qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

