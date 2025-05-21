Top Runners Sign Up For MASA Isonyin Marathon

Share

Registration is in full swing for the 2025 MASA Isonyin Marathon (MIM), with top-tier Nigerian athletes signing up in anticipation of one of the most exciting new road races in the country.

As interest builds, organisers have also launched a sponsorship campaign, inviting brands and organisations to support and add vibrancy to the event scheduled for August 23, 2025.

The half marathon, themed “Running for Exposure,” is drawing national attention with its whooping N1.5million prize for winners in both the male and female categories.

The runner-up will earn N1m, while third-place finishers will take home N750,000 — placing the event among the most generously rewarded half marathons in Nigeria.

According to the organisers, registration is ongoing at the official website and at physical outlets in Isonyin, Abeokuta, Sagamu and Ijebu Ode. Over 2,500 participants are expected to compete.

The route has been officially certified by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN). As preparations progress, the organising committee has extended an open invitation to corporate sponsors, institutions, and private sector players to partner with the event.

Share