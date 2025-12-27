Top Political Events That Shaped 2025 In Nigeria

The year 2025 stood out as a politically intense and defining period for Nigeria. It was a year of reforms, resistance, recalibration, and renewed political calculations as the country navigated economic hardship, governance re- forms, and early manoeuvres toward the 2027 general elections.

From policy-driven controversies to shifting political alliances, these events significantly shaped Nigeria’s political landscape in 2025.

Tinubu’s economic reforms and public backlash

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration remained firmly in the spotlight throughout 2025, largely due to the continuation and deepening of its economic reforms.

Policies linked to fuel subsidy removal, tax reforms, exchange rate management, electricity tariff adjustments, and public finance restructuring dominated national discourse.

While the government maintained that the reforms were necessary to rescue Nigeria’s economy from longterm collapse, many Nigerians experienced worsening living conditions. Rising food prices, transport costs, and inflation triggered public frustration, protests, and intense criticism from opposition parties and civil society groups.

Nationwide labour agitations and minimum wage debates

One of the most defining political developments of 2025 was the persistent confrontation between the Federal Government and organised labour.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) led strikes, protests, and negotiations over the implementation of a new minimum wage, rising elec- tricity tariffs, and economic hardship.

These labour actions forced the government into repeated negotiations, highlighting the influence of organised labour in Nigeria’s political process and underscoring the tension between economic policy and social welfare.

Opposition repositioning ahead of the 2027 elections

Although the next general election is scheduled for 2027, political calculations began early in 2025. Opposition parties such as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party (LP), and other emerging plat- forms focused on internal restructuring, leadership battles, and coalition talks.

Defections across party lines, zoning debates, and regional consultations intensified, particularly in the North, as political actors sought relevance and strategic advantage against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Internal crises within political parties

2025 exposed deep internal fractures within Nigeria’s major political parties. Leadership disputes, factional struggles, court cases, and suspensions rocked both ruling and opposition parties. The PDP continued to battle post-election divisions, while the Labour Party faced questions about its organisational strength and future viability.

These crises weakened party cohesion and reshaped Nigeria’s multiparty dynamics. Several members and governors of the PDP crossed from the party to the ruling All Progressives Congress and this has seriously reduced the number of public office holders in the PDP.

PDP Governors who defected to the APC in 2025 include: Sheriff Oborevwori; Delta State

Governor Oborevwori officially left the PDP for the APC in April 2025, ending the PDP’s 26-year un- interrupted control of Delta State. He and key members of the state’s PDP leadership joined the ruling party, citing internal party challenges and the need for stronger alignment with the federal government.

Umo Eno; Akwa Ibom State

Governor Umo Eno defected to the APC in June 2025 after months of consultations. He explained that his decision was aimed at ensuring stability and development through closer cooperation with the federal government.

Peter Mbah; Enugu State

Governor Peter Mbah joined the APC in October 2025, stating that the move will better position Enugu State for development and stronger representation at the federal level. Douye Diri; Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri announced his resignation from the PDP and subsequent defection to the APC in October/November 2025, citing what he described as the PDP’s “terminal decline” and the need to safeguard Bayelsa’s interests.

Siminalayi Fubara; Rivers State

Governor Fubara defected from the PDP to the APC in December 2025, a significant shift as Rivers State had been a PDP stronghold. His move followed a series of defections among state lawmakers and reflected ongoing political realignment in the South-South region.

These defections underscored a broader trend in Nigeria’s political landscape in 2025, as several governors realigned with the ruling party amid internal crises within the PDP and ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Relaunch of African Democratic Congress (ADC)

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) gained renewed national attention following major developments in 2025 as opposition forces reorganised ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party was originally founded in 2005 under the name Alliance for Democratic Change, and later renamed the African Democratic Congress when officially registered with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In mid-2025, a broad coalition of opposition leaders formally adopted the ADC as their political platform, signalling a revitalisation of the party as a central vehicle for challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections. At the relaunch event in Abuja, prominent figures were unveiled in interim leadership positions, including former Senate President, David Mark as National Chairman and Rauf Aregbesola as National Secretary.

The newly energised ADC has been positioning itself as an alternative political force, emphasising internal reform, inclusion, and ideological clarity, which helped attract members from other parties.

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar officially joined the ADC in November 2025 as part of its growing influence ahead of 2027. The party is conducting membership drives nationwide and has received widespread attention for its attempt to build a grassroots base capable of supporting a strong opposition movement.

The relaunch of the ADC reflects a strategic realignment among opposition actors who feel traditional parties such as the PDP and Labour Party (LP) have weakened. Some commentators have even described ADC as emerging as the main opposition platform in Nigeria.

The party’s resurgence comes amid coalition efforts across several states and increased political networking with civil society groups and smaller political organisations.

Rising insecurity and political pressure on government

Insecurity remained a major political issue in 2025, with banditry, kid- napping, terrorism, and communal violence continuing across various regions.

Attacks on security personnel and civilians placed intense pressure on the federal government.

Calls for state police gained renewed momentum as governors, lawmakers, and civil society groups argued that centralised policing had failed to address Nigeria’s security challenges.

Debate over state police and constitutional reforms

The conversation around constitutional amendments, particularly the creation of state police, became louder in 2025.

Proponents argued that decentralised policing would improve security, while critics warned of polit- ical abuse by state governors.

Although no sweeping constitutional reform was completed, the debate significantly shaped political discussions at the National Assembly and among state governments.

INEC under scrutiny and electoral reform talks

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) faced increased scrutiny in 2025 amid growing calls for electoral reforms. Issues such as electronic transmission of results, prosecution of electoral offenders, voter suppression, and election credibility dominated political debates.

These discussions laid the groundwork for reforms ahead of the 2027 elections, as Nigerians demanded greater transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

Youth political activism and digital advocacy

Nigerian youths continued to play a crucial role in shaping political narratives in 2025. Social media platforms became battlegrounds for political debates, activism, and mobilisation.

Young Nigerians used digital tools to demand accountability, critique government policies, and influence public opinion, reinforcing the growing power of digital activism in Nigeria’s democracy.

Religious influence and political commentary

Religion remained intertwined with politics in 2025, as prominent clerics and faith leaders openly commented on governance, elections, and national direction.

Prophecies, sermons, and religious pronouncements influenced public opinion and sometimes shaped political conversations. This trend reflected Nigeria’s deeply religious society and the continued relevance of faith in political engagement.

Growing cost of governance and calls for reform

Public outrage over the cost of governance intensified in 2025. Debates around lawmakers’ allowances, government spending, luxury convoys, and foreign trips sparked nationwide criticism.

Many Nigerians demanded cuts in political office holders’ benefits and a more austere governance style, pushing accountability and transparency higher on the national agenda.

Conclusion

The political events of 2025 in Nigeria revealed a nation at a crossroads; balancing painful reforms with public expectations, democratic ideals with political realities, and economic survival with social stability.

As political actors position themselves for 2027, the lessons, tensions, and decisions of 2025 will continue to shape Nigeria’s political future.

Ultimately, 2025 underscored the resilience of Nigerians and their enduring demand for responsive governance, accountability, and inclusive development.