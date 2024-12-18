Top Players Who May Change Clubs In January 2025

Share

As the January transfer window approaches, several players across Europe find themselves in dire need of new opportunities to reignite their careers. Whether due to limited game time, managerial decisions, or fierce competition, these players could benefit from a change of scenery writes AJIBADE OLUSESAN

Arda Guler, Real Madrid

Guler has been at Real Madrid since last season and has played just 19 league games for them combined.

Despite being a substitute in most of those matches, the Turkiye international has scored six times.

Guler arrived in Spain as a prodigy whom Barcelona also wanted to sign, so he came to the Bernabeu with a fine reputation.

However, similar to Martin Odegaard, he is not getting the game time that he needs because of his age and lack of experience.

He must leave in January to gain more game time, especially because Real Madrid is targeting several world-class players to sign for next season.

Joe Gomez, Liverpool

When a new manager arrives at a club, every player has to work hard to convince him, but not all of them succeed.

Joe Gomez is one of the players who have failed to impress their new gaffer, and the defender has to leave Liverpool.

His form at the end of last season earned him a place in the England squad for Euro 2024, but now he cannot get on the Liverpool team.

Arne Slot did not buy many players at Liverpool this summer, his first at the club, yet he sticks to only a few, and Gomez has suffered. In January, he has the chance to leave Liverpool and enjoy some game time on loan until the end of the season.

Raheem Sterling, Arsenal

Since becoming Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta has performed some rescue missions, most notably transforming Martin Odegaard’s career.

However, his decision to sign Raheem Sterling on loan in the summer has been a bad one so far.

The attacker struggles to play, and if he is serious about enjoying his career, he needs to cut short his loan spell in January and join another club for the second half of the term.

Paul Onuachu: Southampton

Nigerian striker, Paul Onuachu, could be set for another stint in Turkey, as several Super Lig clubs, including Trabzonspor and Besiktas, are reportedly interested in securing his services.

The towering 6’7″ forward has struggled to make an impact at Southampton since returning from a successful loan spell at Trabzonspor.

Onuachu, who made his mark during an incredible goal-scoring run at Belgian side Genk, has found opportunities limited in England, failing to break into Southampton’s starting lineup.

This lack of game time has fueled speculation about a potential move back to Turkey, where he thrived during his previous loan spell.

Reports suggest that both Trabzonspor and Besiktas view Onuachu as an ideal addition to their attacking options.

The striker is said to be open to a fresh start, even if it involves another loan move.

Christopher Nkunku, Chelsea

Nkunku is another player who should leave Chelsea unless he gets more game time because he is too good to play just a few games.

Maresca has made him a regular in the Europa Conference League, but Nkunku should also play every weekend in the Premier League.

That has not been the case, and it is affecting his international career, so the attacker will have to consider his future in January.

Endrick, Real Madrid

Endrick joined Madrid in the summer, over a year after they agreed to sign him after he broke out at Palmeiras.

The striker earned comparisons to some of the game’s greatest players even before he stepped foot in Madrid, but he has not received game time.

He arrived at the club at the same time as Mbappe, who is eager to break some records, and the Frenchman has more pedigree than Endrick, so he enjoys more game time.

Endrick needs to leave on loan as soon as possible so that he can play more often because that would aid his development.

