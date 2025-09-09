‘Top Officials Begged Osimhen To Travel With Team’

Top officials of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) begged Victor Osimhen to at least travel with the rest of the Super Eagles to South Africa for today’s decisive 2026 World Cup qualifier, SCORENigeria has learnt Osimhen was even at the airport by the time the team was about to depart on a chartered flight to South Africa.

Officials further informed SCORENigeria that the top officials wanted Osimhen to be part of the travelling party to South Afr i c a even if he would eventually not feature in the game.

“They wanted Osimhen on the trip to continue the mind game with South Africa, who have been celebrating since it became obvious that the striker would not play against them in Bloemfontein,” one disappointed official explained.

“But it seems there was too much pressure from his club Galatasaray for him to return immediately to base to be properly examined. “Who can blame them after all they have just spent a fortune to sign him from Napoli this past transfer window?” Osimhen was forced out of Saturday’s World Cup qualifier versus Rwanda in Uyo by a bruised shin and was thus ruled out of tomorrow’s showdown against Group C leaders South Africa.