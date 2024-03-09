Top-Of-Table Liverpool, Man City Clash to Air on GOtv

Liverpool and Manchester City will clash in what could become a defining game for the league title on Sunday as the three-way title race gets hotter. This match will be broadcast live on GOtv. Jurgen Klopp’s men will be keen to hold onto their slim one-point lead at the top of the table when the reigning champions come visiting on Sunday, any slip up could tilt the title in City’s or Arsenal’s favour.

Tune in SuperSport Premier League (ch 66) at 4:45 pm to watch the action unfold. Darwin Nunez’s 99th-minute goal against Nottingham Forest last weekend ensured the Scousers remain at the top of the table, but the odds will be higher against Pep Guardiola’s team, who are heading into this game on the back of a 3-1 victory over their neighbours, Manchester United, at the Etihad Stadium.

The last time the two teams clashed at Anfield, Mohammed Salah’s goal made the difference between both sides, while the reverse fixture of this clash at the Etihad Stadium ended 1-1 after Trent Alexander-Arnold’s equaliser cancelled Erling Haaland’s opener in November. Liverpool have won eight of their last nine matches, while City have won 10 of their last 12 matches.

Meanwhile, title hopefuls, Arsenal will host Brentford on Saturday as they look to add to their seven games winning streak. Mikel Arteta’s men have scored 31 goals in those seven goals, while maintaining the meanest defence in the league with just 23 goals conceded so far.