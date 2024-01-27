Top-Notch Facilities And The Stunning Effects Of AFCON 2023

The ongoing Africa Cup of Nations is spectacular in many ways. Even before the kick-off on January 13, there were talking points about the tournament being a 24-team format for the third time rather than the usual 16-team format. After the best two teams in each of the six groups emerge, there is still a chance for four best losers to continue the race in the last 16. Hosts in this edition, Cote d’Ivoire, are one of the beneficiaries. With just three points and a deficit of -3, they managed to pull through and will now face dreaded defending champions Senegal in the R16.

Also, teams were allowed to bring a maximum of 27 players to the tournament rather the usual 23 players. Again, the AFCON runs for 21 days but this edition is billed to take place for one whole month. As the competition got underway, the string of surprises continued game after game. They were simply too many to recall. For example, in a match the Black Stars of Ghana needed a win and were up by two goals, Mozambique scored two goals in five stoppage time minutes to draw 2-2 and send Ghana out of the tournament. Also, after recording draws in the first two games, Algeria needed to beat Mauritania in the final group match but it was the less-fancied team that won 1-0 to send the North Africans home. Egypt, the country with the best record in the competition, recorded 2-2 results in each of their three games but the surprising one is the one against Mozambique.

The amazing run of Cape Verde emerging Group B leaders ahead of Ghana and Egypt cannot be ignored just as the stunning run of Equatorial Guinea with nine goals in three matches cannot be swept off as the team top Group A ahead of host Cote d’ivoire and Nigeria. Beating the Ivorians 4-0 before their home crowd is still one of the most sparkling effects of the ongoing AFCON. Beyond that, a defender in his club in Spain, Emilio Nsue of Equatorial Guinea is the current top scorer with five goals in three games. He is the only player with a hat- trick so far. He plays as a right-back in the Spanish third tier, and as a winger for Thunder of Equatorial Guinea. Egypt qualified for the Round of 16 without winning a single game while Mauritania qualified for their first ever Round of 16 by beating 2019 AFCON Champions, Algeria 1-0. On a lighter note, A Mauritanian player is called AK-47 because he wore jersey No 47 at Fulham. His real name is Aboubakar Kamara.

Hosts Cote d’Ivoire had Morocco to thank for beating Zambia 1-0 to earn them a place in the last 16 at a time they were starring elimination in the face. Until the final match day of the preliminaries, no match ended goalless. But on January 24, Tunisia and South Africa played 0-0 just as Namibia and Mali also end their encounter goalless. The amazing results of AFCON 2023 did not only confirm a lift in the standard of the game on the continent but it has sent a warning signal to the entire world that Africa is no more a pushover with the quality being exhibited in this tournament. It is important to note that the facilities presented by the hosts are wonderful. The six stadia are world-class facilities and this is food for thought for a country like Nigeria that cannot boast at least three top-notch stadia in the country.

This has to change. Technical Director of the NFF, Austin Eguavoen, stated that the quality of the stadia was a big boost that led to the surprises witnessed so far in the competition. Eguavoen said: “An average footballer will be brilliant on the pitches presented in this tournament while a very good footballer will be simply fantastic. It has greatly helped in the quality of games we have seen. I give kudos to the Government of Cote d’Ivoire.” Many lessons to learn here by Nigeria. A third-tier club player in Spain is the current highest scorer and so the recruitment system of the national team must be evaluated because it is not only the domestic league players that have been sidelined but some other players in lower divisions abroad. There must be a way of giving active players equal opportunities to play for the senior national team.