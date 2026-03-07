Top Nigerian Women In Sports

Women are unapologetically taking their place. The gender bias that existed in the world of sports is finally giving way with the Nigerian experience.

Even when men can’t get to win at international spaces, women are doubling up and making a difference! In this article, you’ll see some top women shaking things up in the world of sports.

Aishat Oshoala

One well-known Nigerian athlete is Aishat Oshoala, best recognised for her accomplishments in women’s football. Oshoala was born in the beautiful city of Lagos on October 9, 1994, where she had most of her upbringing and nurturing.

She has lived her days as one recognised as a super-talented player for the Super Falcons, the national team of Nigeria. She has been awarded on several different occasions.

Among the many honors she has received are several African Women’s Footballer of the Year awards. Oshoala has had a great club career, having played for some of Europe’s best teams, including FC Barcelona Femení, Arsenal, Liverpool, and the team that won the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Not only has Oshoala shown several women the possibility of advancing in sports as a Nigerian woman. She is now regarded as an inspiration for female athletes in Nigeria due to her football success.

Odunayo Adekuroye

Prominent Nigerian freestyle wrestler Odunayo Adekuroye has significantly influenced the world wrestling scene. She was born in Akure, Nigeria, on December 15, 1993.

She started wrestling at a young age and advanced through the ranks fast. However, her rising didn’t come on a platter of gold, nor did she have it accessible from a young age.

Adekuroye experienced her parents turning their backs on her and withdrawing every support she needed to be the best. Yet, she never gave up on her dreams. She marched forward and has never regretted her bold actions.

On the mat, Odunayo Adekuroye is renowned for her extraordinary technical proficiency, quickness, and tenacity.

She has competed internationally for Nigeria, winning medals and gaining national recognition in events such as the Olympics and the World Wrestling Championships.

Her outstanding wrestling accomplishments have elevated her to an inspiration and role model for young women and other aspiring athletes in Nigeria

Esther Oyema

Esther Oyema is a notable Nigerian competitor in the Paralympic powerlifting sport. She was born in Imo State, Nigeria, on March 21, 1981, and has excelled in her sport with remarkable talent and tenacity.

Oyema, a competitor in the 50 kg weight class, has regularly brought honour to Nigeria by taking home medals from international events such as the World Para Powerlifting Championships and the Paralympic Games.

Esther has become an inspiration personified to people with disabilities in Nigeria and worldwide because of her unwavering spirit, extraordinary strength, and dedication to her sport.

In addition to bringing her recognition, Esther Oyema’s accomplishments have revolutionized people’s thinking patterns about disabilities and people with disabilities in the sports industry by showcasing the fantastic abilities of athletes.

Funke Oshonaike

In the world of sports, Funke Oshonaike is a notable Nigerian woman, especially in table tennis.

She was born in Lagos, Nigeria, on October 28, 1975, and has since established a well-earned reputation as an inspiration and a trailblazer.

In a recent interview, she said her parents never stopped her; they supported and cheered her on as she could even represent Nigeria as a 14-year-old teenager.

Oshonaike rose through the ranks quickly to become one of the most accomplished female players in Africa.

In addition to winning multiple medals and titles in various international competitions, her unwavering dedication, extraordinary skills, and long career have elevated her to a female empowerment icon in the sports world.

Funke Oshonaike’s influence goes well beyond her outstanding accomplishments because she has steadfastly supported table tennis’ advancement.

Ifeoma Onumonu

The gifted professional football player Ifeoma Onumonu is American-born. Born in Rancho Cucamonga, California, on April 25, 1994, Ifeoma has made a name for herself as a talented and adaptable forward in the women’s football league.

Ifeoma’s football career took off when she was a college student at the University of California, Berkeley, where she was recognised for her extraordinary abilities and won multiple awards.

Onumonu joined teams in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), including the Boston Breakers, Portland Thorns FC, and Sky Blue FC (now NJ/NY Gotham FC), after her outstanding collegiate play opened doors for a professional career.

Ifeoma has won the hearts of many and has become lovable for her quickness, agility, and ability to get the net.

Tobi Amusan

In athletics, Tobi tops that chart with her skills and abilities. Not only is she being talked about by many, but words about her in the lips of many Nigerians are that of her trophies, victories, and how she constantly beats down hurdles of many kinds.

Tobi makes it known that she is not self-made, but her emergence is due to the contribution of notable individuals in her life.

Favour Ofili

Young but mighty, Favour Ofili has broken records and set the pace for other youngsters who have unbroken dreams in their hearts.

She has proven to be an exceptionally gifted sprinter, with a focus on the 200- and 400-meter events.

She has not only represented her nation on the international scene thanks to her fantastic speed and dedication, but she has also inspired young athletes everywhere.