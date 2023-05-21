Top Lagos OAP, Beccablisse Gives Back To The Society With ‘Becca And The Girls’

In the spirit of giving back and contributing positively to the development of the society that made her, highly sort after On Air Personality that plies her trade with Naija FM in the city of Lagos, Rebecca Edun better known as Beccablisse, has launched a laudable initiative, Becca And The Girls. Becca And The Girls, is an initiative for the girl child but with bias for those who are in the Arts class in secondary school. Abeokuta, Ogun State born Beccablisse revealed that she came up with the project on the heel of her experience as an Arts student when she was in secondary school.

The launching coincided with Rebecca’s birthday, it was a double celebration for her. The maiden edition of Becca And The Girls, was packaged to be a 2 day event that took place 11th and 12th of this month. The first day was an interactive session with SSS1 & 2 girls, while final part on the 12th saw ten best Arts students in the school taken on a tour that include visiting Naija FM, and three other sisters radio stations, all under Megalectrics Nigeria Limited.

The visit was an avenue for the girls to see their host, Beccablisse in action behind the microphone. The train later moved to its final destination, Terra Kulture, an arts and culture centre, with recreational facility in Victoria Island, where the students also learnt about culture and other interesting things. The session was crowned with merryment. “This project is an outreach event put together by me. It’s called Becca And The Girls. It’s about giving back to young girls in secondary schools, especially those in the Arts class. I remember when I was in Regan Memorial Baptist Girls Secondary School, Sabo, Yaba.

I was in Arts class, and I remember how they used to look at us as students who are not serious or less in value to those in Sciences and Commercial classes. So I want the students to know they are not non-serious as they are perceived, and that there is a lot they can do with Arts, even in the entertainment industry and the media. As one time Arts student, I am doing very well for myself right now and I am definitely going to do far more. So this is basically to give back to the girl child, inspire them, and off course, I started with my Alma mater, Reagan Memorial Baptist Girls Secondary School.” Beccablisse said.

Some notable personalities were equally on hand as resource persons to add spices to the event. They include popular and tallest model in the Sub-Saharan Africa, Mubarak Bakare, Hakeem Ogara, an actor, and a presenter with Beat Fm, Bibirair, graduate from a Dublin Island tertiary institution. The project which is in collaboration with Timeless Lush Services is expected to be a yearly event and will extend to other girls schools outside Lagos.