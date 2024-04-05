Top Judges Urge Uk To Stop Arms Sales To Israel

Three former Supreme Court justices have joined more than 600 legal experts in calling for the UK government to end weapons sales to Israel. In a letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, they said arms exports must end because the UK risks breaching international law. Sunak is already facing growing cross-party pressure after seven aid workers were killed by Israeli forces.

On Tuesday, he said the UK has a “very careful” arms licensing regime. British sales are lower than those of other countries, including Germany and Italy, and dwarfed by the billions supplied by its largest arms supplier, the United States, reports the BBC. But a UK ban would add diplomatic and political pressure on Israel, at a time when its conduct in the Gaza conflict is coming under renewed international scrutiny.