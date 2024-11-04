Top Insurers, Reinsurers Headline AIWA’s Conference Support

Share

A total of nineteen insurance and reinsurance companies have taken the lead to sponsor the inaugural International Conference for Women in Insurance, organised by the Africa Insurance Women Association, (AIWA).

This ground-breaking event will gather industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders from across the globe to discuss the theme of the Conference “The Future of Insurance: Trends, Challenges, And Opportunities”.

The sponsor are: Ghana Re, Africa Re, NSIA Insurance, WAICA Re, Rex Insurance Limited, Zenith General Insurance Company Limited and African Insurance Organisation.

Other sponsors include Continental Re, Leadway Assurance, AXA, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, Sovereign Trust Insurance Plc, Linkage Assurance Plc, NEM Insurance Plc, AIICO Insurance Plc, and Cornerstone Insurance also sponsored the event.

Heirs Insurance Group is the gold sponsor. These companies have sponsored based on their mission to support Gender equality, Financial inclusion and promote the advancement of women in the financial services sector.

The event featured a keynote address by Dr. Awele Elumelu, Chairperson, Avon Medical and Heirs Insurance Brokers. Dr. Elumelu, a leading voice in healthcare and insurance, will share insights on the challenges women face, the immense opportunities available for female professionals in the sector, and the critical role they play in driving access to insurance.

