April 1, 2025
Top French Politician Found Guilty In EU Funding Embezzlement Case

France’s Marine Le Pen has been found guilty of misappropriating European funds to finance her far-right National Rally (RN) party, in a case which could lead to her being barred from standing in the 2027 presidential election.

The judge has not yet said what the sentence will be. Prosecutors last year said Le Pen’s punishment should be not just a N300,000 (£250,000) fine and prison term, but also ineligibility from running for public office for five years, reports the BBC.

Crucially, he said the ineligibility should kick in straightaway – and not be suspended pending the appeal that Marine Le Pen is expected to file if convicted.

