Top Four Spot Under Threat for Man United

West Ham and Manchester United clash at the London Stadium on Sunday in a game that could have huge implications at both ends of the table. A run of three defeats in a row means the Hammers are just four points clear of the drop zone with four games remaining. A top four place looked almost certain for Manchester United not too long ago, but that is no longer the case after their midweek defeat at Brighton.

The hosts could be without Declan Rice, Nayef Aguerd and Tomas Soucek yet again after they missed the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City last time out, while the Red Devils have a big injury list but no fresh concerns ahead of Sunday’s game. The visitors are the favourites to win this match and they do have a good record against West Ham, winning each of the last three meetings including two this season.

However, all of those successes have come at Old Trafford and the Hammers have only lost two of their last 10 at home across all competitions. As such, the goals markets look the best starting point for the main bet and for both teams to score appeals. There have been goals at both ends in each of West Ham’s last four home games and they have scored themselves in their last 10 in front of their own fans.

Erik Ten Hag’s men have managed just one clean sheet in their last five away league games and they have found goals hard to come by on their travels, but they should be expected to find a way through against a West Ham are in need of points. West Ham may have lost their last three but they were perhaps unlucky to lose to Liverpool in their last home game and they have managed a draw with Arsenal recently at the London Stadium.