Top Female Bodybuilders Of 2025

Angela Yeo: The Giant Slayer

Angela Yeo, famously known as “The Giant Slayer,” has taken the bodybuilding world by storm. A Michigan native, her background in sports and nutrition set the foundation for a remarkable career. Angela’s victory at the 2024 Rising Phoenix Championship cemented her place among the greats, as she dethroned reigning champions with her flawless combination of size, symmetry, and stage presence.

Andrea Shaw: The Consistent Champion

Andrea Shaw has dominated the Women’s Bodybuilding division for several years, thanks to her balanced proportions, impressive muscle maturity, and incredible work ethic. A multi-time Ms. Olympia winner, Andrea continues to inspire aspiring bodybuilders with her discipline and consistency

Helle Trevino: The Danish Dynamo

Helle Trevino, one of Denmark’s finest athletes, has made a significant impact in women’s bodybuilding. Known for her incredible mass and conditioning, she consistently brings a complete package to the stage

Nataliya Kuznetsova: The Russian Powerhouse

Nataliya Kuznetsova, celebrated for her enormous strength and muscularity, continues to push boundaries in 2025. A world – record holder in powerlifting, Nataliya has transitioned seamlessly into competitive bodybuilding.

Cydney Gillon: The Figure Phenomenon

Cydney Gillon has set the standard for the Figure division with her impeccable conditioning and stage presence. A six-time Figure Olympia champion , she exemplifies consistency and excellence.

Dana Linn Bailey: The Trailblazer

Dana Linn Bailey made history as the first Women’s Physique Olympia champion and remains a fan favorite for her athletic build and engaging personality. She continues to inspire through her online content and fitness camps.

Iris Kyle: The Legendary Icon

Iris Kyle, the most decorated female bodybuilder in history, continues to inspire the next generation. With 10 Ms. Olympia titles, Iris is the epitome of discipline and perseverance.