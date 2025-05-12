Top Corporates: Analysts Highlight Collapse Of Non-Core Earnings Of Q1-25 Results

Share

Steep declines in non-core revenue of Nigeria’s heavyweight corporates have weakened their earnings in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, prompting review of their share prices accordingly.

At the heart of this shifting market fundamentals are FX stability and high-interest rates. In a series of Q1-25 earnings updates, the analysts at Lagos-based Cordros Capital reviewed downwards the share price of GTCO, citing a collapse in non-core earnings of the Tier 1 lender despite strong core income growth of 41.1 per cent year-on-year.

“Following the marginal downward revision of our earnings per share (EPS) to N31.68 (previously: N32.26), we reduce our target price by 6.1 per cent to N87.14/s (previously: N92.77/s),” the analysts stated.

As at Thursday May 8, the last closing price of the stock was N68.00/share and the analysts projected a dividend yield of 13.5 per cent for the fiscal year. The report forecasts an 11.6 per cent y/y drop in 2025E EPS to ₦31.68, mainly due to share dilution from its recent capital raise.

However, the firm maintains its “BUY” rating. The analysts also bumped on Zenith’s exceptional dividend forecast of ₦8.00/share (implying a 16.3% yield) and raised the bank’s target price slightly to ₦75.29, reiterating a “BUY” call on investors.

Despite share dilution, the analysts projected Zenith Bank’s 2025 EPS at ₦31.52 compared with GTCO’s N31.68 (previously: N32.26). Zenith Bank delivered on expectations, with a 20.7 per cent year-onyear ( y/y) growth in Q1-25 profit after tax (PAT).

Core income surged 71.5 per cent y/y, comfortably absorbing a 67.1 per cent crash in non-core income. For 2025 year end, Cordros sees funded income growing 34.8 per cent y/y, while non-core income is expected to shrink at 28.3 per cent.

On First Bank Holdings Plc (FBNH), the analysts noted that the lender reported modest Q1-25 earnings growth, held back by a 60 per cent collapse in non-core income, despite a 40.2 per cent jump in core income.

Profit after tax (PAT) dropped significantly by 17.9 per cent y/y, but Cordros maintains a bullish outlook. The firm revised its earnings per share (EPS) estimate slightly down to ₦18.33, maintaining a “BUY” rating with a target price of ₦34.97.

Dividend guidance remains conservative at ₦1.00/share (4.0% yield). Though profitability is set to rise 15.7 per cent y/y in 2025E, FBNH is grappling with asset quality challenges as non performing loans (NPLs) spiked to 10.2 per cent due to troubled oil & gas loans.

Impairments are projected to rise modestly (+12.0% y/y), with a stronger focus on provisioning and restructuring efforts. A strong lowcost deposit base (93.8%) should help sustain net interest margins, one of the highest in the sector.

Apart from banking sector corporates, the analysts zeroed in on MTN Nigeria Communications Plc. The telecoms giant recorded a sharp turnaround in Q1-25, shaking off the FX-induced losses of prior years.

Cordros expects 57.1 per cent y/y revenue growth in 2025 year end, driven by a 45 per cent jump in ARPU and rising subscriber numbers.

With data and voice expected to grow 56.2 per cent and 62.8 per cent y/y, respectively, Cordros now sees a return to profitability in 2025, projecting EPS of ₦37.34 and an EBITDA margin of 46.7 per cent.

However, the firm trimmed MTNN’s dividend forecast to ₦7.47 as the telco prioritises capital rebuilding. Target price was upgraded to ₦363.01, with a “BUY” maintain.

