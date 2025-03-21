New Telegraph

March 21, 2025
March 21, 2025
Top Clubs Chase Onyedika After Milan Offer Rejected

Club Brugge rejected an offer from AC Milan for Super Eagles midfielder Raphael Onyedika because it was not good enough, just as several top clubs across Europe are ready to pounce on him in the summer.

Representatives of his agency CAA Stellar revealed that Milan tabled 18million euros for Onyedika last summer.

However, the Belgian champions turned it down. And now on the back of Club Brugge reaching the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, several top clubs are circling around the 23-year-old Super Eagles star.

The interested clubs include FC Porto with Bayern Munich and PSG reportedly in the background.

