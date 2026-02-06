Top Black Female Wrestlers With Global Acceptance

Initially, there was no space for women in wrestling as it was a sport dominated by men. That has since changed because, in the current era, many female (both white and black) wrestlers command the same respect as their male counterparts.

Explore the achievements of some of the leading black female wrestlers. Fans’ increased reception of black female wrestlers and the continued promotion of female wrestling events have significantly increased their fame.

They have confidently shown that they, too, have what it takes to step inside the ring and give audiences good entertainment. If you are a wrestling fan, you may want to know the best black female wrestlers.

Many black female wrestlers have electrified crowds, created iconic moments, and shocked the world with their performances. In addition, they have helped lay a foundation for others after them. Below is a list of some of the top black female wrestlers.

Bianca Belair

Bianca is an American wrestler and former track and field athlete. In April 2016, Bianca signed a contract with WWE and debuted in an in-ring segment at an NXT live event on 25 June 2016.

She made the Raw Roster in 2020, and then WWE assigned her to the SmackDown roster. On 10 April 2021, Bianca won the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship, the first title of her wrestling career.

WWE drafted her back to Raw on 1 October 2021, and on 2 April 2022, she defeated Becky Lynch to win the Raw Women’s Championship.

In May 2024, she won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with Jade Cargill and became the ninth WWE Women’s Triple Crown Champion.

Naomi

Trinity Fatu is signed to WWE under the ring name Naomi and is assigned to SmackDown. She signed a contract with WWE in August 2009 and debuted in October 2009 at the Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW).

On 10 June 2010, Trinity defeated Serena Deed to become the inaugural FCW Divas Champion. She and her tag-team partner Cameron were awarded a Slammy Award for Best Dance Moves in 2013.

Naomi is the first African-American SmackDown Women’s Champion, holding the title for a record 140 days.

Jade Cargill

Jade began her wrestling career in 2020 after signing a multi-year contract with All Elite Wrestling (AEW). Her professional debut match was on 3 March 2021, in a tag team episode, when she teamed up with Shaquille O’Neal to battle Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet.

Jade had several accomplishments at AEW, such as winning the inaugural AEW TBS Championship, the 2022 TBS Championship Tournament, and the AEW Dynamite Award.

Her contract with AEW ended in September 2023, and she joined WWE, where she became the first signing under TKO Group Holdings.

She has made several appearances on Raw, NXT, and SmackDown, ultimately debuting for WWE at the Royal Rumble. Jade Cargill is signed to SmackDown, where she has formed a formidable due team with Bianca Belair.

Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks is among the best black female wrestlers in AEW. She is the current AEW TBS Champion in her first reign. Before making her debut with AEW on 13 March 2024, Sasha Banks previously played for New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) for a year under the name Mercedes Mone.

Sasha signed with WWE in 2012. She has several ac- complishments, including being a former NXT Women’s Champion, five-time Raw Women’s Champion and inaugural champion, three-time WWE Women’s tag team champion, and one-team SmackDown Women’s Champion.

She and Bianca Belair became the first Black women to headline WrestleMania in 2021.

Kiera Hogan

Kiera Hogan is an American professional wrestler who has worked for All Elite Wrestling since her debut on 17 April 2015. She is widely recognised for her time in ImpactWrestling, where she was a two-time Impact Knock- outs Tag Team Champion.

The sports personality has also competed in Women Superstars Uncensored, where she was a former WSU Spirit Champion.

Alicia Fox

Victoria is a professional wrestler and model from the United States. She currently performs on the independent circuit under the ring name Vix Crow.

She first appeared in WWE as a wedding planner hired by Edge and former SmackDown general manager Vickie Guerrero.

Victoria signed a developmental contract with WWE in 2006 and was assigned to Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), WWE’s then-development.

She debuted on SmackDown on 13 June 2008, and in 2011, she won her first WWE Divas Championship, becoming the first African-American woman to do so.

Culled from Legit.ng