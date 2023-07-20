Top Benin Chief, David Edebiri Is Dead

The Esogban of Benin, Chief David Edebiri is dead.

New Telegraph reports that he died after a brief illness in a private hospital in Benin City, Edo State at the age of 93 years.

Family members said he died at 12:20 pm, adding, “He has not been too strong and we took him to the hospital a few days ago and he died this afternoon, the family will follow the protocols for the formal announcement to be made” a family member said.

The Esogban who is next after the Iyase (Prime Minister) of Benin is often referred to as the odiownere of Benin Kingdom.

His last major outing which was widely reported in the media was his participation in the March 18th Governorship and State House of Assembly elections where he said the February 25th Presidential election was the best since he started voting since 1951.

He said he had never missed any election since he casted his first vote in 1951 as a 22 years old young man.

Edebiri who was a journalist and a writer, in 2022 unveiled two books which were “Tripod of Life: Essence of Benin Tradition and Culture” and “The life and Times of Iyase N’Ohenmwen” to mark his 93rd birthday where he said Nigeria derailed from the part of development when in 1979, the leaders adopted the American Presidential System of government which he said has not been practised as it should be.