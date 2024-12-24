Top Attractions To Explore In Ekiti State This Festive Season

Share

With the festive season already buzzing, don’t you think it’s the perfect time to explore Ekiti State’s amazing attractions? Located in the heart of South West, Nigeria, Ekiti is known for its beautiful nature, rich history, and vibrant culture.

Whether you enjoy nature, and history, or simply want a peaceful getaway during this Christmas holiday, Ekiti has something for everyone from stunning waterfalls, lush landscapes to historical parks and exciting festivals.

Ekiti State boasts an array of tourist attractions, such as mysterious rivers, warm and cold water springs, and a dam, alongside other historical sites.

Get ready to discover the must-see spots that make Ekiti a top destination for both locals and tourist lovers as New Telegraph guide will help you highlight the best places to visit in Ekiti State this Christmas season.

Top Five Places To Visit In Ekiti State

Ekiti State is filled with captivating attractions that promise to make your festive season truly memorable.

From the serene beauty of Ikogosi Warm Springs and Arinta Waterfall to the historical significance of Fajuyi Memorial Park, each destination offers a unique blend of natural splendour, cultural heritage, and recreational opportunities.’

Whether you’re seeking adventure, relaxation, or a deeper connection with Nigeria’s rich history, Ekiti State has something for everyone.

So, pack your bags and get ready to explore the top attractions in Ekiti State this festive season for an unforgettable experience!

Ikogosi Warm Spring: Nature’s Marvel At Its Sight

Located in the heart of Ekiti State, Nigeria, Ikogosi Warm Spring is a natural wonder that has captivated visitors for generations.

This unique geothermal phenomenon features both warm and cold springs flowing side by side, merging into a single stream yet retaining their temperatures.

This rare occurrence makes Ikogosi Warm Springs a fascinating destination for tourists, nature enthusiasts, and researchers from outside the country.

The warm spring maintains a constant temperature of about 70°C at its source and gradually cools as it flows downstream. The cold spring, originating from a different source, maintains a much cooler temperature.

The point where these two springs meet is a marvel, as the waters flow together without mixing temperatures, creating a striking visual and sensory experience.

Ikogosi Warm Spring is not just about its intriguing geothermal properties; it is also surrounded by lush greenery and rolling hills, offering a serene environment.

The area has been developed into a resort, complete with accommodations, conference facilities, and recreational activities, making it an ideal spot for both relaxation and adventure.

Visitors can enjoy guided tours that provide insights into the history and science behind the springs, take leisurely walks along well-maintained paths, or simply relax in the natural pools for picnics with friends and family.

The resort also offers opportunities for hiking, picnicking, and exploring the rich biodiversity of the region. For those interested in local culture, the nearby Ikogosi village provides a glimpse into the traditional lifestyle of the Ekiti people.

The community is known for its warm hospitality and vibrant cultural heritage, adding an enriching cultural dimension to the visit.

Ikogosi Warm Spring is more than just a natural attraction; it is a symbol of the beauty and diversity of Nigeria’s natural landscape.

Whether you are seeking a team bonding, a hang-out party, or an adventurous getaway, Ikogosi Warm Spring offers a unique and unforgettable experience.

Arinta Waterfall: Discover The Mystery’s Fall With Seven Levels

Arinta Waterfall, located in the scenic town of Ipole-Iloro in Ekiti State, Nigeria, is a breathtaking natural wonder renowned for its cascading multi-tiered falls and lush, verdant surroundings.

Located six kilometres from the famous Ikogosi Warm Springs, this hidden gem offers visitors a calm retreat with its cool, clear waters and serene atmosphere.

The sound of the water cascading down the rocks creates a soothing ambience that is perfect for relaxation and escape from the hustle and bustle of daily life.

Arinta Waterfall is ideal for nature walks, picnics, swimming, and photography. The lush tropical vegetation surrounding the falls adds to its stunning beauty, providing a perfect backdrop for memorable photos.

The inviting, serene pool at the bottom of the falls is great for a refreshing swim, making it a must-visit destination for anyone looking to experience the captivating beauty of Nigeria’s natural landscapes.

Visitors can explore the various tiers of the waterfall, each offering its unique charm and vantage point.

The well-maintained pathways and viewing points make it easy to navigate and enjoy the falls from different angles

For those who love adventure, the hike up to the higher tiers provides an exciting challenge with the reward of even more breathtaking views.

In addition to its natural allure, Arinta Waterfall is also a peaceful spot for picnics. Families and groups of friends can enjoy a day out in the open air, surrounded by the sounds and sights of nature.

The area around the waterfall is equipped with picnic spots where visitors can relax, have a meal, and soak in the tranquil environment.

Arinta Waterfall truly captivates all who visit, leaving them with lasting memories of its enchanting beauty.

So, if you are in Ekiti State or planning a visit, make sure to add Arinta Waterfall to your list of must-see attractions. You won’t be disappointed!

Erin Ayonigba Fish River: Discover The Sacred Rivers With Strange Fish

Located in Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Erin Ayonigba Fish River, popularly called the sacred river, is a river with strange kinds of fish that can never be killed or eaten. The river is said to heal various ailments.

The river houses fishes and other creatures that are believed to be the children of the river goddess, hence, they are not tampered with or killed.

Killing the fish is forbidden, and according to history whoever manages to kill any of the fish would die in poverty. It is believed that any fish taken from the river will never get cooked no matter how long it is on the fire.

According to the people of Erinjiyan, the river is the source of the town, the guardian that protects their children wherever they reside on earth and it is capable of solving numerous problems and challenges affecting man.

Even the name, Erinjiyan, was coined from the name of the river, “Erin”. Erijiyan translates to “Erin River does not argue,” which is the reason the river is located where it is today.

If you are passionate about tourism, this is a must-see for you.

Esa Cave: Uncover 10,000 Feet Above Sea Level

Located in Iyin-Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State, Esa Cave is beside a mountain that is about 10,000 feet above sea level.

The original owners of the cave are the Ijoro family of the ‘Okesale’ area of Iyin Ekiti. The Cave was manned by their forefathers who discovered that the Cave existed there and they lived there for many centuries.

The cave has an age-long history of having been the safe harbour for the Iyin and Ado-Ekiti warriors during the inter-township fight with the Ikere-Ekiti people.

Aside from being a great site to explore rich Yoruba history, it is believed to have served as a refuge place for the people of the town during the ancient wars in Yorubaland.

The warriors and the people would run to the cave for safety till the land is restored to normalcy. In the long run, many of the people decided to stay back and live in the cave instead of running about any time there was a war.

Esa Cave is the third most viable resort after Ikogosi and Arinta Waterfall in Ekiti. It has the strength to boost the local economy through revenue generation and job creation.

Fajuyi Memorial Park: Explore The Uniqueness In Ado Ekiti

Fajuyi Memorial Park in Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria is a must-visit destination this festive season due to its historical significance and serene park.

Dedicated to Colonel Adekunle Fajuyi, the park features a towering statue and monument that commemorates his bravery and contributions to Nigeria’s unity.

The memorial park is beautifully landscaped with lush gardens filled with colourful flowers, offering a tranquil and inviting setting perfect for relaxation and family outings.

Visitors will enjoy a serene reflection pool, providing a peaceful spot for contemplation and relaxation.

For families, the park includes playgrounds for children, picnic areas, and walking trails, making it an ideal location for a day out with loved ones.

Additionally, educational boards and guided tours offer insights into Colonel Fajuyi’s life and Nigeria’s history, adding an enriching experience to your visit.

Fajuyi Memorial Park also hosts various community events and cultural festivals, providing opportunities to participate in local celebrations and activities.

Whether you’re looking to learn about Nigeria’s past, enjoy nature, or take part in festive events, Fajuyi Memorial Park promises a rich and fulfilling experience.

