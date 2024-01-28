Top Artists to Perform at Sean Dampte Live in Concert

Savage Music Nigeria has announced that Sean Dampte Live in Concert (SDLiC) will now take place on April 5, 2024, at the renowned Terra Kulture VI in Lagos. The event promises a lineup of renowned artists, including Idahams, Magnito, Joey Benks, Don Crucifixto, Rayce, Amma Abena, IHRay, Euman, DannyEllo and Soft Made It, delivering a showcase of Afro-Pop music and dynamic performances.

Head of PR, Media, and Strategy at Savage Music Nigeria, Oluwatosin ‘Orisha’ Adesanya, emphasised the company’s commitment to providing high-caliber entertainment. “The concert, always a landmark event in Lagos’s music scene, features some of the most influential artists in the industry today. Savage Music is committed to providing an exceptional experience for all attendees and like to expect, Sean Dampte will be delivering the goods yet again.”

The evening will be hosted by Ilowittheflow of MTVBase and Tosin Silverdam, ensuring a lively and engaging atmosphere. Additionally, the event will see a special guest appearance by Soft Made It, among other notable creatives. In a significant collaboration, MTV Base will be covering the red carpet, offering extensive media coverage and highlighting the glamour and excitement synonymous with Afro- Pop music events.