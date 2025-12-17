Top African Goal Scorers Arriving At AFCON 2025

The Africa Cup of Nations has always delivered excitement, tension and memorable moments. However, all indications suggest that AFCON 2025 in Morocco could be even more explosive in front of goal. At the last edition in Côte d’Ivoire in 2023, a total of 117 goals were scored in 52 matches, giving an average of 2.38 goals per game.

That record is under serious threat when the next tournament kicks off from December 21, 2025, to January 18 2026. The reason is simple. African forwards are currently enjoying some of the best form of their careers across Europe and beyond. Below is a detailed look at the leading African goal scorers arriving in Morocco, using their current club statistics, international records and overall influence.

Etta Eyong (Cameroon – 6 goals)

Etta Eyong’s rise has been steady rather than noisy, but his numbers speak clearly. The Cameroon forward has scored six goals in 15 matches, adding three assists to his output. He averages 0.40 goals per match, a figure that puts him on the same level as more established names. Eyong has taken just 33 shots, showing he is not wasteful in front of goal.

Despite having only 424 touches, fewer than many attackers, he has made 48 touches inside the box, proving his strong positional awareness. At AFCON, where chances can be limited, Eyong’s calmness and efficiency could make him a surprise weapon for Cameroon.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon – 5 goals)

Even at the later stage of his career, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains effective. He has scored five goals and provided five assists in 14 matches, showing his evolution from a pure goal scorer to a leader and creator. Although his pace has slightly reduced, his movement and experience remain top class. At AFCON 2025, Aubameyang’s calmness and understanding of big matches could be vital for Gabon, particularly in knockout situations.

Hamza Igamane (Morocco – 5 goals)

Hamza Igamane’s statistics stand out because of how little time he needs to make an impact. He has scored five goals in just 432 minutes, giving him a 0.38 goals-per-match ratio. This level of efficiency makes him a dangerous option, especially as a substitute. Against tired defenders late in games, Igamane could be one of Morocco’s most effective weapons.

Mohamed Salah (Egypt – 5 goals)

At 33, Mohamed Salah remains Africa’s biggest football icon. He has scored five goals and three assists in 16 matches for Liverpool this season. For Egypt, Salah’s influence is enormous. He has scored 61 goals in 107 appearances, and Egypt are chasing a record eighth AFCON title. After suffering injury heartbreak at AFCON 2023, this tournament represents redemption for Salah and his generation.

Mohamed Amoura (Algeria – 6 goals)

Mohamed Amoura arrives with strong club and international credentials. He has scored six goals in just 938 minutes, averaging 0.43 goals per match, and taken only 29 shots, showing high efficiency.

At the international level, Amoura has scored 19 goals in 38 caps and is currently Africa’s top scorer in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with 10 goals. Algeria will depend heavily on his pace and directness as they seek to recover from recent AFCON disappointments.

Sofiane Diop (Morocco – 6 goals)

Sofiane Diop offers Morocco a different kind of attacking threat. Rather than relying on power, he plays with intelligence and balance. He has recorded six goals and two assists in 16 appearances, including two penalty goals, showing his reliability under pressure.

With a performance rating of 6.93, Diop reflects tactical discipline and consistency. He may not be the fastest or strongest striker, but his decisionmaking and technical quality could be crucial for Morocco, especially in tight knockout matches where small details.

Ilan Kebbal (Algeria – 6 goals)

Ilan Kebbal has been one of the most influential attackers heading into AFCON 2025. He has scored six goals and provided four assists in 16 matches, earning a 7.51 rating, the highest among this group. Kebbal’s involvement is outstanding. He has recorded 1,257 touches, 60 touches in the box, and 32 shots, showing how much he contributes to every phase of play.

The Algerian links midfield and attack with ease while still arriving in scoring positions. At AFCON, he could serve as both the creative brain and the finisher for Algeria.

Lassine Sinayoko (Mali – 6 goals)

Lassine Sinayoko’s strength lies in hard work and persistence. The Malian forward has scored six goals in 16 matches, taking 38 shots and registering 616 touches, numbers that reflect constant involvement.

While his finishing may not always be clinical, Sinayoko’s movement stretches defences and creates space for teammates. In a tournament like AFCON, where matches can be physical and tense, his energy and work rate could be a major advantage.

Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon – 6 goals)

Bryan Mbeumo’s move to Manchester United has taken his career to another level. He has scored six goals and one assist in 12 appearances, including important goals in big matches. He was also named Premier League Player of the Month for October. In the league alone, Mbeumo has scored six goals in 15 starts, averaging 0.40 goals per match.

He has taken 38 shots, with 22 on target, and recorded 751 touches, including 73 inside the box. Despite his club form, his international record stands at seven goals in 27 caps.

AFCON 2025 offers him the perfect chance to turn club success into continental dominance as Cameroon face Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon and Mozambique in Group F.

Yan Diomandé (Cote d’Ivoire – 6 goals)

At just 19, Yan Diomandé is one of the brightest young talents heading to AFCON 2025. He has scored six goals in 888 minutes, averaging 0.43 goals per match, and earned a 7.21 rating. He has also made 76 touches in the box, showing excellent positioning. W i t h two goals in his first two international matches, Diomandé could be a major revelation as Côte d’Ivoire attempt to defend their title.

Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco – 7 goals)

As hosts, Morocco will rely heavily on Youssef En-Nesyri. The Fenerbahçe striker has scored seven goals and one assist in 20 appearances this season. At the international level, En-Nesyri has delivered consistently, scoring 25 goals in 85 caps. His movement, aerial strength and experience make him Morocco’s main attacking reference point as they face Comoros, Mali and Zambia in the group stage.

Fiston Mayele (DR Congo – 9 goals)

Fiston Mayele has been outstanding in CAF competitions. He scored nine goals and one assist in 16 matches, helping Pyramids FC win their first CAF Champions League title and earning the CAF Interclub Player of the Year 2025 award. Internationally, his record stands at five goals in 32 caps, but AFCON 2025 offers him a chance to close that gap. DR Congo finished fourth in 2023 and will hope Mayele’s club form inspires a deeper run.

Paul Onuachu (Nigeria – 11 goals)

Paul Onuachu heads to Morocco in fine form after rediscovering his scoring touch at Trabzonspor. He has scored 11 goals in 14 league matches this season, averaging 0.78 goals per game, and currently leads the Turkish league scoring chart. In his first season, he scored 15 goals in 21 matches, despite injuries and AFCON duty.

This season, he has played every match and contributed 44 per cent of Trabzonspor’s 25 league goals. His physical presence and aerial strength give Nigeria a different attacking option. Critics have questioned his international impact, but AFCON 2025 could be the stage where Onuachu finally brings his club form to the Super Eagles.

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria – 12 goals)

Victor Osimhen arrives in Morocco as Africa’s most feared striker; he is clearly one of the hottest forwards in world football right now. Since joining Galatasaray, the Nigerian forward has been in top form and very hard to stop. He scores with pace, strength and smart movement, often overpowering defenders in the box. His numbers speak loudly.

Osimhen has scored 12 goals in 16 matches for his club and is also one of those leading the Champions League scorers’ chart with six goals from just four games. Once he finds space, most defenders struggle to contain him.

For Nigeria, Osimhen is more than just a striker. He is central to how the Super Eagles play. The team’s results show his importance clearly. With Osimhen in the squad, Nigeria have recorded 24 wins and only five defeats in 40 matches. Without him, the record drops to nine wins and 11 defeats.

Osimhen has scored 31 goals in 46 appearances for Nigeria, and only legendary Rashidi Yekini has more goals than him at the international level. The Super Eagles are drawn in Group C with Tunisia, Uganda and Zimbabwe, and they are aiming to win the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time since 2013. If the Eagles are to go far in Morocco, Osimhen is expected to play a key role.