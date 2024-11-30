New Telegraph

Top 5 Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian and Ghanaian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Monday, November 25, to Saturday, November 30, 2024.

For this week, the 9th edition of the EMY Africa Awards took place on Sunday, November 24, 2024, which brought together Ghanaians and Nigerian celebrities for an unforgettable night filled with Fashion, creativity, talent, and culture.
The fashion bar was set high, with celebrities across the border bringing their A-game, as always, Nigerian celebrities come through stunning outfits and creative fashion representations.

No EMY Africa Awards would be complete without its jaw-dropping fashion moments which is why New Telegraph is here to take you through our favourite celebrity outfits for the event.

Richard Mofe-Damijo

Richard Mofe-Damijo, a Nigerian actor and film producer popularly known as RMD took our number one spot.

The actor is always on point when it comes to his fashion style.

For the event, RMD chose native attire from “Outspoken”, and complimented it with beads and a cap.

The Actor exuded regal charm with the bead giving a statement to the outfit.

Enioluwa

Taking our second spot is the social media influencer, Enioluwa who turned heads with a nod to Ghanaian tradition with his creative outfit.

As the award took place in Ghana, Enioluwa celebrated the host country in his outfit.

Looking like a regal Prince, Eni as he is fondly called rocked gold accessories to compliment the attire.

Nana Akua Addo

Our third spot is from Ghanaian actress and model, Nana Akua Addo.
The celebrity actress wowed her fans and audiences with a metallic silver creation by Hacchic Couture at the event.
However, Nana ate this outfit and left no crumbs.

Uti Nwachukwu

Our number four spot goes to social media influencer and former Big Brother Africa winner, Uti Nwachukwu.

Uti added his unique charm to the occasion as he hosted the red carpet show.

He is one celebrity who can never be caught unfresh, looking dapper in an all-black suit,

The Nollywood actor paired the outfit with some glasses a watch, and a finger ring.

Juliet Ibrahim

Juliet Ibrahim, one of the Ghanaian actresses who is celebrated for her remarkable acting skills and beauty also dazzled in this black and white outfit at the award show.

Juliet Ibrahim’s outfits left audiences in awe and admiration, sequences and beaded outfits gave a sparkling resemblance.

The makeup, hair, and accessories were on point

