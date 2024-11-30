Top 5 Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian and Ghanaian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Monday, November 25, to Saturday, November 30, 2024.
No EMY Africa Awards would be complete without its jaw-dropping fashion moments which is why New Telegraph is here to take you through our favourite celebrity outfits for the event.
Richard Mofe-Damijo
Richard Mofe-Damijo, a Nigerian actor and film producer popularly known as RMD took our number one spot.
The actor is always on point when it comes to his fashion style.
For the event, RMD chose native attire from “Outspoken”, and complimented it with beads and a cap.
The Actor exuded regal charm with the bead giving a statement to the outfit.
Enioluwa
Taking our second spot is the social media influencer, Enioluwa who turned heads with a nod to Ghanaian tradition with his creative outfit.
As the award took place in Ghana, Enioluwa celebrated the host country in his outfit.
Looking like a regal Prince, Eni as he is fondly called rocked gold accessories to compliment the attire.
Uti Nwachukwu
Our number four spot goes to social media influencer and former Big Brother Africa winner, Uti Nwachukwu.
Uti added his unique charm to the occasion as he hosted the red carpet show.
He is one celebrity who can never be caught unfresh, looking dapper in an all-black suit,
The Nollywood actor paired the outfit with some glasses a watch, and a finger ring.
Juliet Ibrahim
Juliet Ibrahim, one of the Ghanaian actresses who is celebrated for her remarkable acting skills and beauty also dazzled in this black and white outfit at the award show.
Juliet Ibrahim’s outfits left audiences in awe and admiration, sequences and beaded outfits gave a sparkling resemblance.
The makeup, hair, and accessories were on point