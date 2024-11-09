Top 5 Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

Share

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Monday, November 4, to Saturday, November 9, 2024.

As always, Nigerian celebrities come through with stunning outfits, elegant style, and creative fashion representations.

This week, celebrities ensure they keep to the standard. come along as we take you through celebrity breathtaking attire and luxury wear.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

Rita Dominic

Taking our number one spot is the Nollywood Diva herself, Rita Dominic.

The ever-glowing actress is seen in an outfit by “Sisano” looking elegant and beautiful. Her signature hairstyle was also on point.

The two-pair outfit was a kimono and pants. The color combination was top notch-giving ‘la creme’ vibes.

Ebuka Obi- Uchendu

Famous Nigerian Media personality known for hosting the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show took our number two spot as he attended this year’s Earth Shot Award in South Africa.

As always Ebuka never ceases to give us a run for our money. The Fashion enthusiastic wore a big suit with paint from his go-to brand “ Atafo”

The suit was repurposed with the accessories made out of pieces from waste material. Marking the outfit sustainable in line with the theme of the event.

Mercy Eke

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija ) Season 4 “Pepper Dem” winner made our number three spot.

Lambo as she is fondly called wore an all-black outfit while accessorizing with a white bag.

She includes a Balenciaga oversized jacket with a black leather boot and black sunglasses.

As always, her hair and makeup were on point. The style gave a “Badie” and ready-to-party vibe.

Priscilla Ojo

The social media influencer and daughter to Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla Ojo is our number four spot.

The soon-to-be bride has been all shades of gorgeous in all her outfits.

She looked stunning in this court wedding attire. She paired the outfit with a pearl bag, a net hat, and also a pearl necklace and bangle.

Priscilla looked angelic as she warmed up to walk down the aisle with her Fiance.

Mo Abudu

Our number five spot goes to the media personality and business mogul, Mojisola Abudu, better known as Mo Abudu.

Attending the Tiffany Amber fashion show, the style icon also wore her brand. She looked like an Egyptian goddess with a fringe black hairstyle and makeup.

She paired the outfit with a good necklace. I loved the rope by the waistline which complimented the style.

