Top 5 Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Monday, October 28, to Saturday, November 2, 2024.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that this past week was the Lagos fashion week.

In Lagos, clothing isn’t just worn, it’s lived, breathed, and celebrated with an infectious energy that could rival any global fashion capital.

Lagos Fashion Week is more than just a showcase of African creativity, the stunning runway shows remind us why Nigerian designers are a global force in the effortlessly chic street style that reflects our unique creativity.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week As we celebrate the creativity in Nigeria’s Fashion industry, Here are the collections of New Telegraph‘s best outfits at the Lagos Fashion Week. Davido View this post on Instagram A post shared by Davido (@davido) Davido made our top spot for his outfit at the Lagos Fashion Week. Davido looked regal in what seems to be a top-to-toe Ugo Monye reinvented Agbada and cap. with a traditional walking stick, a short cream scarf, and a bold combination of traditional and modern statement jewellery, Davido look nothing short of a royal prince. TACHA View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG TEE OF LAGOS🇬🇭🇳🇬🇬🇧 (@symply_tacha) Our number two spot goes to Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Natasha Akide, better known as Tacha. She walked the runway wearing a creation by the Nigerian hair brand, Lush Hair in glamorous braids hairstyles and accessories.

Dorathy Bachor

New Telegraph top three is another BBNaija Star, Dorathy Bachor who opened the Hertunba runway show on Day 2 with big boss energy. The curvy star strutted the runway in an armless brown midi dress designed with cutout pieces at the end of the dress. Toke Makinwa View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toke Makinwa (@tokemakinwa) Media personality, Toke Makinwa turned heads at the 2024 Lagos Fashion Week in a stunning corseted maxi dress by Banke Kuku. Adorned with floral trim, a daring chest cutout, and captivating bubble prints, her look perfectly echoed the Mermaidcore theme of the Banke Kuku “Oceans” show

Priscilla Ojo

The fashion influencer and daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla Ojo made our number-five spot.

Priscilla strikes an impression in an all-over green dress featuring a turtleneck and a form-fitting silhouette.

She complemented her look with green drop earrings, matching stylish pumps, and a sleek black mini bag.

