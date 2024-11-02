Top 5 Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Monday, October 28, to Saturday, November 2, 2024.
As we celebrate the creativity in Nigeria’s Fashion industry, Here are the collections of New Telegraph‘s best outfits at the Lagos Fashion Week.
Davido
Davido made our top spot for his outfit at the Lagos Fashion Week.
Davido looked regal in what seems to be a top-to-toe Ugo Monye reinvented Agbada and cap.
with a traditional walking stick, a short cream scarf, and a bold combination of traditional and modern statement jewellery, Davido look nothing short of a royal prince.
TACHA
Our number two spot goes to Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Natasha Akide, better known as Tacha.
She walked the runway wearing a creation by the Nigerian hair brand, Lush Hair in glamorous braids hairstyles and accessories.
Dorathy Bachor
New Telegraph top three is another BBNaija Star, Dorathy Bachor who opened the Hertunba runway show on Day 2 with big boss energy.
The curvy star strutted the runway in an armless brown midi dress designed with cutout pieces at the end of the dress.
Toke Makinwa
Media personality, Toke Makinwa turned heads at the 2024 Lagos Fashion Week in a stunning corseted maxi dress by Banke Kuku.
Adorned with floral trim, a daring chest cutout, and captivating bubble prints, her look perfectly echoed the Mermaidcore theme of the Banke Kuku “Oceans” show
Priscilla Ojo