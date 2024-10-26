Top 5 Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

Share

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for the week, from Monday, October 21, to Saturday, October 26, 2024.

This past week, Nigerian celebrities took centre stage at Toke Makinwa’s Thanksgiving celebration showcasing their personal styles which resonate with their identities.

They were fashionable, creative, stylish, and sophisticated proving that fashion is all about breaking the mould.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

Whenever there’s a party, trust celebrities to bring out their A-game.

This season, stars are embracing harmonious colour combinations while experimenting with varied textures.

Here are the collections of New Telegraph‘s best outfits at Toke Makinwa’s birthday bash.

Toke Makinwa

Our number-one spot of course is the birthday girl herself.

The media personality and Nollywood actress turned heads in a stunning all-white ensemble by Bridal Accents.

Her dress boasted dramatic sleeves, intricate floral appliqués, and a deep neckline, perfectly complemented by a chic fascinator and a layered pearl necklace.

Enioluwa

The social media influencer and actor, Enioluwa took our number two spot.

Eni as he is fondly called, is one celebrity who will bring his A-game and go all out for an event, and this occasion is one of them.

Wearing a traditional outfit he accessorized it with a cap and hand stick. He looked like a groom waiting for his bride.

Lilian Afegbai

In a stunning Matopeda pleated maxi dress, Lilian Afegbai made a captivating entrance at Toke Makinwa’s Thanksgiving.

The fitted bodice hugged her figure perfectly, while the flowing low-waist skirt created an enchanting silhouette, complete with a neck scarf cascading to the floor.

The dress spoke volumes in fabric, texture, and aesthetics.

Ini Edo

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo makes our number four spot. She looked beautiful in this shining outfit.

Her hair and makeup were on point, remember, Ini Edo always gave a chic and stylish vibe.

The outfit was styled by the celebrity designer Swankyjerry known for his impeccable style.

Mo Abudu

The business mogul took our number five spot with an all-black outfit.

She compliments the style with a black heel, black hair, and a bag.

This gives contrast to the all-white outfit of Toke Makinwa.

