Top 5 Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, December 1st, to Saturday, December 7, 2024.

The event wasn’t just about crowning winners it was a full-on fashion spectacle as the night gave us plenty of jaw-dropping stylish moments to obsess over.

The 15th edition of the Future Face Global Awards took place over the week at the Royal Box Event Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Celebrities brought in their A-game, drama, glamour, and style to the award night as they graced the red carpet.

New Telegraph is here to take you through our favourite celebrity outfits for the event.

Swanky Jerry

Tanking our number one spot is the celebrity designer, Swanky Jerry who arrived at the event like the king of fashion he is.

Donning a glittering Sevon Dejana tonic paired with a sleek black fedora and his signature stylish glasses, Swanky killed the event with his fashion statement.

Every detail was on point, and his outfit was proof that when Swanky says, “No Swanky, No Styling,” he’s not playing games.

Toke Makinwa

Our number two spot goes to media personality and Nollywood actress, Toke Makinwa.

The social media influencer brought her A-game to the award, wearing a bold sophistication to the red carpet in a striking Weiz Dhurm Franklyn ensemble.

Her low-cut, fitted gown layered with a bright, patterned jacket was a daring mix of elegance and edge.

Toke Paired the outfit with statement jewellery and chic sunglasses. It’s no surprise she won best dressed at the event.

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo took the number three spot. as she graced the event with her noticeable and glamorous outfit. She wasn’t at the award night but she delivered pure glamour and sophistication as she presented Nigeria at the 2024 Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Representing Nollywood in style, the actress turned heads in a custom Xtrabrides Lagos masterpiece, styled to perfection by the amazing Swanky Jerry. The gown, a dramatic black creation featuring intricate lace detailing, bold flared sleeves, and a sculptural fishtail design, embodied luxury, power, and grace—all the elements of a true Nollywood icon.

Idia Aisien

The Nollywood actress took our number three spot. Her cool and classy vibe was unmatched in her denim two-piece set.

She teamed the outfit with silver heels and a standout Hermès bag, balancing trendy and timeless in a way only she can.

Mariam Timmer

Our number five spot goes to the social media influencer and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Mariam Trimmer

She went full glam in a shimmering green sequinned gown that fit her perfectly.

She matched her dress with a bag in the same shade and paired it with the perfect heels.

Every detail worked together to create a look that was both chic and unapologetically fabulous.