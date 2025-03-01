Top 5 Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

Here is New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, February 23, to Saturday, March 1, 2025.
Nigerian skit maker and Nolywood actress Kiekie premiered her talent game show Kiekie Unscripted Experience on Thursday, February 27, 2025, in Lagos, which brought celebrities, energy, and, of course, fashion.
With a dress code that called for guests to channel their Alter Egos, it was clear from the start that people were going to show up and show out.
The entertainers turned up in magnificent outfits and recreated the styles of their favorite celebrities.
Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week
New Telegraph is here to take you through how guests arrived with different interpretations of “Alter Ego”; some went for high glamour, and others leaned into an edgier style.
Kiekie
Kiekie went full superstar mode in a silver mini dress with a plunging neckline and a dramatic floor-length fringe cape.
She topped it off with a metallic cowboy hat and a custom mic, serving straight Renaissance Tour energy.
Funke Akindele
The Award-winning Nollywood actress, film producer, and director took a different route and went full boss mode.
Funke stepped out in a black pinstripe suit, white shirt, and black tie.
She kept the accessories minimal: short, slick blonde hair, sleek cat-eye sunglasses, a swipe of bold red lipstick.
Her look makes the right statement with minimalism, and it’s a reminder that sometimes, the most compelling persona is simply being yourself.
Veekee James
The Nigerian fashion mogul dressed like American preacher, Sarah Jakes, as she wore, a two-piece Poka dot outfit.
The pants ft perfectly on her body, bringing out her gorgeous shape. The fashion designer paired the two-piece with a black coat that gave a boss vibe.
She complemented the style with a baseball cap. Her makeup and hair aligned with her outfit.
Hilda Baci
The Nigerian celebrity Chef Hilda Bacci brought her A game while channeling her inner “Alter Ego”.
Hilda wore a mini black dress with a gold dollar bill sign embroidered on the outfit. She complemented the style with a good bracket, earrings, and chains.
She matches the style with black shoes. Her makeup was sleek, and her hair was styled to perfection. She was all shades of “Money, Money.”
Lilian Afegbai
The Nigerian actress wowed the audience in a brown suit and pants. The outfit gave a boss lady look.
She killed the outfit with leather gloves. Channeling her inner Beyonce, Lilian brought out her fashion game and made a statement.
She also wore a matching tie, which brought out the sophisticated look. Her golden hair and makeup complimented her outfit.