Top 5 Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

New Telegraph is here to take you through how guests arrived with different interpretations of “Alter Ego”; some went for high glamour, and others leaned into an edgier style.

Kiekie

Kiekie went full superstar mode in a silver mini dress with a plunging neckline and a dramatic floor-length fringe cape.

She topped it off with a metallic cowboy hat and a custom mic, serving straight Renaissance Tour energy.

Funke Akindele

The Award-winning Nollywood actress, film producer, and director took a different route and went full boss mode.

Funke stepped out in a black pinstripe suit, white shirt, and black tie.

She kept the accessories minimal: short, slick blonde hair, sleek cat-eye sunglasses, a swipe of bold red lipstick.

Her look makes the right statement with minimalism, and it’s a reminder that sometimes, the most compelling persona is simply being yourself.

Veekee James

The Nigerian fashion mogul dressed like American preacher, Sarah Jakes, as she wore, a two-piece Poka dot outfit.

The pants ft perfectly on her body, bringing out her gorgeous shape. The fashion designer paired the two-piece with a black coat that gave a boss vibe.

She complemented the style with a baseball cap. Her makeup and hair aligned with her outfit.

Hilda Baci

The Nigerian celebrity Chef Hilda Bacci brought her A game while channeling her inner “Alter Ego”.

Hilda wore a mini black dress with a gold dollar bill sign embroidered on the outfit. She complemented the style with a good bracket, earrings, and chains.