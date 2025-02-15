Top 5 Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

New Telegraph is here to take you through all your favourite celebrity Valentine’s Day looks.

Veekee James And Femi Atere

The Nigerian fashion mogul and her husband embraced the romance of the day in classic black-tie elegance

Veekee James wore a floor-length sheer gown adorned with floral embellishments and bold red heart patterns, while Femi Atere kept it suave in a sharp black suit paired with a crisp white shirt.

In a series of photos shared on Instagram, a bouquet of roses makes a notable appearance as Veekee holds it in some shots, while in others, Femi takes his turn, adding to the charming dynamic of their shoot.

Stan And Blessing Nze

Nollywood’s stars, Stan and Blessing Nze have graced our timelines with their stunning shoot.

Blessing looked radiant in a bold red and white damask-print gown, while Stan kept it effortlessly stylish in a black suit.

But it’s the details that truly elevate their style, Stan’s neatly braided hair, Blessing’s statement red dangling earrings, and her striking red lipstick tying it all together.

Every element, from head to toe, was pure perfection.

Bella Okagbue And Sheggz Olusemo

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Bella stuns in an ombré dress crafted from over 500 layers of tulle, arranged by hand into a beautifully structured invisible corset.

While his colleague and boyfriend, Sheggz keeps it classic in an all-white suit, complemented by a dark red pocket square, brown shoes, sunglasses, and a single-stem rose in hand.

With Bella’s chic pixie cut and their undeniable chemistry, they look straight out of a romance movie.

Ini Edo

Nollywood actress, Ini Edo’s look for Valentine’s Day celebration this year is show-stopping.

The actress wore a sleek gown which gave a powerful statement. The gown features a net-like material with red flowers on it.

The style gave a modern Bridgeton style. Her hair, and makeup all added extra vibes to her style. The gold shoe added some colours to the red gown.

Mercy Eke

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija), Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke stunned in a beautiful sexy red gown for her Valentine’s Day shoot.

The red gown gave a paper dem vibe and the corset brought out her beautiful hip which is why she is fondly called “Lambo”

The bright red lipstick gave a sexy and beautiful look, as well as her hair which was laid down in front.