Top 5 Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, February 2, to Saturday, February 8, 2025.
Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week
New Telegraph is here to take you through all your favourite celebrity red carpet looks at the Grammy Awards.
Yemi Alade
Yemi Alade stunned in a traditional Edo attire that celebrated her heritage. Her regal gown featured intricate beadwork and dramatic wave-like pleats that cascaded down into a statement mermaid-style train.
She paired the look with traditional coral bead accessories, including a layered necklace, matching bracelets, and an intricately styled beaded crown.
Rema
The Afribeat superstar kept it effortlessly cool, simple, and luxurious, staying true to his signature cozy style.
His outfit combined elements of streetwear with high fashion, featuring a mix of textures and a monochromatic theme.
Rema wore a sleek black shirt tucked into glossy dark trousers, striking the perfect balance between relaxed and refined.
A dark-coloured cap added a casual yet stylish touch, tying the whole ensemble together.
Tems
Tems stunned on the Grammy Awards red carpet in a stunning black and gold outfit.
The Nigerian singer paired a shimmering gold halter-neck top with a flowing black silk skirt, and golden gloves, creating a striking and unforgettable look.
The shimmery fabric gave her a glamorous and luxurious look, while the deep V-neckline gave it an edge, enhancing the formal, celebratory vibe of her outfit.
The lower part of her dress transitioned into a voluminous black silk skirt that flowed beautifully, giving her outfit depth and balance.
Tems went for a sleek black scarf wrapped neatly around her head, tied just right at the back. It’s simple but adds such a polished
Asake
The Nigerian Afrobeat singer was adorned in a complete camo outfit, looking simple but undeniably and intentionally put together.
Asake military-looking outfit and silver neckpiece at the occasion made a statement that he is in charge.
He paired the outfit with diamond earrings a big necklace and bangles. The big boot adds a commanding statement to his outfit.
Lojay
Mr Classy as he is fondly called gave a clean and classy look at the Grammy Award.
Lojay wore a double-breasted pinstripe suit, silver watch, and cool rings making him just the perfect gentleman.
He paired the outfit with some diamond earrings, finger rings and a necklace.