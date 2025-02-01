Top 5 Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

Share

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, January 26, to Saturday, February 1, 2025.

When it comes to fashion, Nigerian celebrity brings out their A-game without leaving anything under the carpet.

From Red carpet looks to birthday shoots to outings for an event or just looking all glammed up in their house, Nollywood sure knows how to make a statement.

This week, as always celebrities ensure they keep to the standard and never to be caught unfresh.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week New Telegraph is here to take you through all your favourite celebrity wardrobes to showcase Nigeria’s creativity in the entertainment industry. Kiekie View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

The actress stepped out in a caramel-brown leather ensemble with a fitted corset top, and a bold front zipper that accentuates her figure. The High-waisted, wide-leg trousers create a sleek, elongated effect. To add more drama, she layered on a matching leather trench coat, casually draped over her shoulders for that effortless slay. The Dolce & Gabbana belt gives that touch of luxury. The celebrity wide-brimmed hat, oversized geometric sunglasses, and chunky gold earrings made a statement.

Rita Dominic

The Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic rocked this gorgeous black one-shoulder dress with dramatic puff sleeves on one side and a structured bodice that hugged her figure in all the right places before flaring out ever so slightly.

Underneath the dress was a shimmering long fishnet skirt that added the perfect touch of texture and a little bit of edge.

For accessories, the celebrity carried a chic round gold clutch.

Genevieve Nnaji

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFXlwxDMVMm/?igsh=MWNpZjEwYWZwb2lxNQ==

The Nollywood icon and filmmaker, Genevieve Nnaji effortlessly owned the spotlight in a dramatic black off-the-shoulder dress by Tiffany Amber.

The gown features layers of voluminous ruffles that cascade elegantly, creating texture and drama while exuding timeless sophistication.

Genevieve kept her look classy yet understated, with her hair styled in soft, voluminous curls tumbling over one shoulder. Her makeup was simple and radiant, letting her natural beauty shine through.

Chike

The Nigerian singer, songwriter, and Nollywood actor known for his epic role in “Gang of Lagos” wowed us with his birthday photoshoot.

For this shoot, Chike stuns in a textured leather jacket with a zippered front and a sharp collared design.

The olive-green hue of the jacket adds a distinctive, fashion-forward vibe to his look.

To top it off, the celebrity pairs it with yellow-tinted glasses that bring a pop of vibrancy and complement the retro charm of his outfit.

Together, the jacket and glasses create a bold, striking statement.

Kehinde Bankole

The Nollywood star was an absolute vision! Dressed in an all-black.

She rocked a sleek, figure-hugging black dress with long sleeves and a high neckline, striking the perfect balance between elegance and edge.

The dress featured bold cut-outs along the sides, showing just enough skin to keep things interesting. Her hair was laid to perfection, styled in a sleek middle part that framed her face beautifully.

Share

Please follow and like us: