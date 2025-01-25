Top 5 Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

Share

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, January 19, to Saturday, January 25, 2025.

As always, Nigerian celebrities come through with stunning outfits, elegant style, and creative fashion representations. This week, celebrities ensure they keep to the standard. come along as we take you through celebrity breathtaking attire and luxury wear. Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

New Telegraph is here to take you through all your favorite celebrity wardrobes to showcase Nigeria’s creativity in the entertainment industry.

Eniola Ajao

The Nollywood actress wowed in an opulent gold dress from Luminee Couture. The sculpted bodice and dramatic pleated skirt made a bold statement.

The couture headpiece added an extra touch of high-fashion glamour. A pearl-embellished clutch further elevated the luxurious ensemble.

Veekee James

The fashion mogul is at it again, this time wearing a gorgeous green Wanni Fuga imprinted dress. The floor-length, body-hugging dress is a true work of art, with a sash that begins at one shoulder, gently hugs her hips, and knots beautifully at the waist.

Veekee pairs the dress with gold accessories a gold purse and matching jewellery. But the the highlight of the entire ensemble is the fascinator. It’s bold and eye-catching.

Temi Otedola

Temi Otedola, the daughter of Nigerian billionaire business typon, Femi Otedola arrived at the Paris fashion week looking effortlessly chic in a Louis Vuitton monogrammed brown jacket cinched with a belt.

She paired with sleek black boots that grazed just below the thighs. She kept her makeup fresh yet striking, opting for smoky eyes and glossy nude lips.

Omah Lay

The singer made a splash at Paris Fashion Week 2025, proving that his influence extends into the realm of high fashion dressed from head to toe in luxurious fashion brands

The hair was stylishly curled into a dashing hairstyle. The singer strutted his stuff in a chic red and white patterned pantsuit. But his bold hairstyle and purse, which some deem feminine.

Ini Edo

The Nollywood Actress, Ini Edo didn’t come to play at the Young African and Famous Reality TV shows as she showcased her elegant style in a red gown for the premiere.

The style brought out her curves and gave a dramatic look as the sleeve went all around her hands like a glove.

Her makeup was on point with her hairstyles to perfection to bring out the luxury, Elegant and chic style.

