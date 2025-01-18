Top 5 Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

Share

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, January 12, to Saturday, January 18, 2025.

Over the weekend, Nollywood welcomed actor and filmmaker, Lateef Adedimeji as he hosted the premiere of his Netflix movie Lisabi: A Legend Is Born.

Fashion was on display as many Nigerian celebrities graced the occasion flaunting their impeccable outfits and cultural style, with every outfit standing out and telling its own story.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

The evening saw Nollywood’s finest come together, celebrating the Western culture as they graced the red carpet with captivating and mind-blowing outfits.

New Telegraph is here to take you through our favourite celebrity outfits for the Lisabi: A Legend Is Born premiere event with celebrities bringing their fashion A-game to the event.

Lateef Adedimeji

Nollywood actor and film producer of the Movie, Lisabi, is our number one on the list today. The Yoruba actor gave us a run for our money by rocking a glamorous Agbada using Damask materials.

Adedimeji wore an elegant green Damask agbada paired with matching trousers, a cap, blue beads, and a walking stick that added a regal touch to the outfit.

Mo Bimpe

The second on our list is the Nollywood actress and co-producer of the movie, Mo Bimpe who complimented her husband, Lateef Adedimeji’s outfit in a beautifully matching green damask skirt and a feathered corset top.

The Actress completed the look with yellow shoes, a matching purse, gold and silver jewellery, and a gorgeously tied gele.

Liquorose

The 1st runner-up of Big Brother Naija (BBN) Season 6 reality TV show, Liquorose is the third on our list.

The dress, styled by Liquorose herself, featured a feathered bodice that added a playful touch of drama.

One arm was left bare, while the other was cascaded halfway with feathers. Her hair was pulled back in a sleek bun, and her jewellery brought out the outfit’s subtle elegance.

Her makeup struck the perfect balance soft enough to complement the look, yet fierce enough to make a statement.

Iyabo Ojo

The fourth on our list is Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo who exuded elegance in a stunning pink Agbada with an organza two-piece ensemble.

The gele and beads were top-notch making a statement to the outfit. She also paired it with a black glass

Saga Adeolu

The Big Brother Naija season 6 reality TV star Saga took our number five spot.

The fitness expert wore a white Agbada with white and black beads and a wooden stick.

The simplicity of the cultural outfit made him stand out giving royalty vibes. He also paired the outfit with matching black shoes.

