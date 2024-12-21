Top 5 Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

Share

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, December 15, to Saturday, December 21, 2024.

Over the weekend, Nollywood welcomed Toyin Abraham’s movie, “Alakada: Bad and Boujee” with a star-studded premiere. The dress code “Pastel Paradise” set the bright tone for the night.

Trust Nigeria celebrities to flaunt their impeccable outfits with every outfit standing out and telling its own story.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

The evening saw Nollywood’s finest come together, dazzling in head-turning looks that embraced the glitz and glamour theme. The red carpet was captivating, with celebrities bringing their fashion A-game to the event.

New Telegraph is here to take you through our favourite celebrity outfits for the “Alakada: Bad and Boujee” premiere event.

Toyin Abraham

The lady of the night, Toyin Abraham took our number one spot. The Director and film producer stunned in a lovely two-piece for the premier of her movie, “Alakada Bad and Boujee”.

The big, bold flower by the side made a statement about the outfit. Her hair was sleek to the back, and her makeup complimented her style.

The outfit beaded with silver gave a luxurious look.

Moyo Lawal

Our number two spot goes to Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal who turned heads in a pink and teal ensemble featuring a futuristic, structured bodice and wide-legged pants.

The actress’s soft pink curls hair added a playful edge, perfectly complementing her outfit. The bold necklace gave pearls earrings also a bridal look to her outfit.

Iyabo Ojo

Our number three spot goes to Nollywood actress, film producer and businesswoman, Iyabo Ojo.

She made a bold entrance in a striking black-and-white look. The puffed sleeves and sleek mermaid silhouette created an effortlessly dramatic vibe.

Paring the look with a wide-brimmed hat, the actress looked elegant and unstoppable. She also complemented the style with sharp makeup making her look fierce.

Ini Edo

The number four spot goes to Nollywood actress, Ini Edo.

Ini Edo wowed in a show-stopping burgundy gown that brought out her curves.

The outfit is Rich in detail giving luxury vibes. She paired the gown with a dramatic gentle headpiece, seamlessly blending traditional flair with high-fashion boldness

Bimbo Ademoye

Our number five spot goes to Bimbo Ademoye, the beautiful curvy actress is always on point with her fashion sense and this style just proves us right.

She brought vibrant energy to the carpet in a playful orange mini-dress with shimmering embellishments with a voluminous flare.

Her gold strappy heels and sleek, pulled-back hair completed the look, radiating charm and modern glamour.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"