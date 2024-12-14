Top 5 Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

Share

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, December 8, to Saturday, December 14, 2024.

Over the week, the biggest celebrities and Lagos nightlife came together for the premiere of the movie “Everybody Loves Jenifa”, the result was a night filled with glitz, glamour, and bling.



The premiere wasn’t just another red carpet-event; it was a celebration of bold fashion and unforgettable outfits.

The evening brought everything Lagos nightlife is known for: dazzling outfits, lively vibes, and larger-than-life personalities.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

Celebrities showed up in style. Bold, sparkly outfits and edgy designs ruled the red carpet as they truly understood the theme ‘Lagos After Party’ assignment.

With a glamorous and sophisticated fashion theme, guests dressed to impress, with many opting for high-end designer outfits and accessories.

However, New Telegraph is here to take you through our favourite celebrity outfits for the “Everybody Loves Jenifa” premiere event.

Funke Akindele

Our number one spot goes to the lady of the moment and the Box Office Queen of movies herself, Funke Akindele.

The producer and director of the film, “Everybody Loves Jenifa” stunned at the premiere of her movie in a beaded dress that fused traditional flair with modern style.

The floral appliqué details on the bodice added a refined touch, while the playful, flared silhouette brought an air of fun and elegance to the red carpet.

She paired the outfit with elegant heels and a chic hair updo, her look was nothing short of show-stopping.

Bisola Aiyeola

Our number two spot goes to the 2017 first runner-up of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Reality TV Show and Nollywood actress, Bisola Aiyeola.

Bisola sparkled in a shimmery Somo by Somo dress. She chose to let her outfit do the talking while putting on little accessories.

This Nollywood actor, Stans Nze took our number three spot, wearing an ombre outfit. I especially liked how he incorporated Igbo culture into this outfit.

The attire was a unique blend of modern tailoring and traditional pride. He paired the look with neckchains and a wristwatch.

Falz

Ace Nigerian rapper, songwriter and Nollywood actor, Folarin Falana, better known by his stage name as Falz took our number four spot.

He showed his fashion side as he attended the movie premiere in a black and silver outfit, his jacket and palazzo trousers were complemented by his trademark glasses.

Nollywood actress took our number five spot. The floral appliqué on the dress by Somo by Somo was certainly giving aso-ebi after party.

She paired her outfit with a champagne glass bag which was gorgeous, the actress also wore a sleek heel with flowers.

