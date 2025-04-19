Top 5 Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

Share

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, April 13, to Saturday, April 19, 2025.

Over the week the grand wedding ceremony of Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux took place on Thursday, April 17.

And it is interesting to note here that in Nigeria, weddings are done in style, and aren’t complete without multiple outfit changes.

The lavish ceremony held on Thursday saw fashion like never before, the ladies absolutely understood the assignment. They stepped out in stunning olive-green laces, perfectly matching the gents, who also rocked the same colour.

The ladies looked fabulous, each dress showcasing a unique style with embellishments, sequins, and a mix of different designs

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

At a Nigerian or African wedding, guests are expected to bring their best fashion game.

Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux

The couple’s first outfit was shades of georgeos. Priscilla is dressed in a beautiful long-sleeved blouse and matching skirt made from Aso-oke.

The skirt truly steals the show. It features a dramatic, layered hem, alternating between rich purple and deep fuchsia fabrics, both stoned and sequinned to give a full, ruffled effect that moves like petals.

She finishes off the look with a purple Aso-oke head wrap and Ipele in the same material.

Juma Jux looks equally regal in an agbada made from the same colour of Aso-oke, perfectly suited for a groom marrying a Yoruba bride.

The front is detailed with embellishments in orange and touches of gold. He pairs it with a royal blue cap with orange accents, long dark beads around his neck, and a purple staff topped with a carved map of Africa.

For their second outfit, Priscilla and Juma are giving us rich shades of red and green.

Priscilla is dressed in a silver lace gown that sparkles from head to toe.

The bodice features a deep V-neckline and is covered in shimmering crystals, beads, and sequins arranged in patterns that catch hints of red, green, blue, pink, and white.

The long sleeves and shoulders are just as decked out, with textured appliqués adding more drama.

Her skirt continues the shimmer story with a scale-like pattern and more embellishments that tie it all together.

She finishes the look with a maroon gele, a matching clutch, a maroon ipele draped over one hand, and layers of jewellery picking up the same deep tones.

Juma Jux steps up in a maroon velvet agbada that mirrors Priscilla’s sparkle.

His robe is embroidered with pops of pink, green, and maroon in both the front and back, a perfect match to her dress.

He completes the look with a matching cap, long white beaded necklaces, and a carved black staff that ties the whole regal vibe together.

Iyabo Ojo

The mother of the bride dressed in a rich green outfit and wearing the widest smile, she looks every bit of the proud mum on her daughter’s big day.

She’s wearing a green, gold, and brown lace gown. The top part has a corset design covered with beaded details in shades of gold, orange, and red. The skirt has a wrapped style with sparkling floral patterns, gathered neatly around the hips for a flattering fit.

Now, let’s talk about the bold and beautiful gele. The metallic green head wrap sits proudly on her head, making a strong statement.

She paired the outfit with a colourful purse, gold jewellery on her neck, ears, wrists, and fingers, and finished the look with an aso-oke draped over one arm. Everything came together perfectly.

Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe stepped out in the olive green aso ebi worn by many of the ladies, Her version was styled as a flowing gown with a corset-style top that started lime green and faded into soft beige at the waist.

The sheer sleeves flared at the wrists, and the draped skirt gathered in front, giving it a lovely flow and a bit of volume.

To complete the green look, she added a pop of colour with a bright orange clutch. Her jewellery included drop earrings and stacked bracelets, and her makeup brought it all together with defined eyes and a warm-toned lip.

Mercy also changed outfit showing up in soft pink lace, styled in a classic bùbá and ìró. She kept it monochrome with a pink gele and a matching ipele, and the fabric featured floral designs in silver, pink, and gold.

She added a pop with a multicolored clutch that leaned heavily on pink tones, while her jewelry, a bold pink-and-white stone necklace with matching earrings.

Veekee James

Celebrity fashion designer, Vekee James included dramatic balloon sleeves and beautiful flowery embroidery on the chest, waist and hems of her outfit.

The fitted corset made her waist slimmer and brought out those hips. The tailoring was sharp, and the look brought its own kind of charm.

The dress also had a ball on below it giving a more dramatic look with the sleeve. The gele was tied to perfection along with the makeup and her clutch which brought the outfit to completion.

Diana

Diana, daughter of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe’s elegant appearance added to the glitz and glamour of the already spectacular event.

The outfit includes intricate embellishments, perfectly complementing her chic look. It included a slit which gave the dress a sexy look.

