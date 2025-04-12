Top 5 Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

Share

Here are New Telegraph’s top 5 best Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, April 6, to Saturday, April 12, 2025.

When it comes to fashion and creativity, Nigerian celebrity brings out their A-game. Even if it’s just a photoshoot, showing up for an event, or celebrating birthdays, Nigerian celebrities are always on point.

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

This week is nothing short of a breathtaking outfit from your favorite celebrity, and Saturday Telegraph is here to take you through their outfit for the week.

Mercy Aigbe

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe looked like an African queen in a bright red Aso-oke two-piece outfit.

The outfit features a strapless, fitted midi-length gown paired with a long, flowing kimono adorned with dramatic sleeves.

The gown and kimono are beautifully embroidered with star-shaped flowers in shades of blue, pink, and green, adding a touch of charm to the look.

Priscilla Ojo & Juma Jux

The couple are clearly head over heels in love and equally in tune with fashion and style. Their latest pre-wedding shoot is another stunning display of elegance and coordination.

Juma dressed in a cream-coloured two-piece, with rich floral embroidery in shades of brown cascading down the jacket in leaf-like patterns.

Priscilla complements him beautifully in a cream, halter-neck, floor-length gown with floral and leaf embroidery that runs along the bodice and sides.

The plunging neckline adds a bold, glamorous touch, and we absolutely love how her hair is styled in an elegant updo with soft, voluminous curls.

Liquorose

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star, Liquorose shared some pictures to celebrate her birthday. The photos give elegance, edge, and just the right amount of softness.

Dressed in a stunning off-white outfit, Liquorose is clearly in her style bag. The armless dress features delicate feather detailing across the bodice and a bold thigh-high slit that brings all the drama in the best way.

She finished the look with a pair of sleek, strappy heels and bold gold earrings that catch the light with every pose.

Her hair is styled to glossy perfection, and her makeup is all things soft, sealing the statement.

Tiwa Savage

The Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Tiwa Savage was recently in France, having the best time with her closest friends, and we can’t get enough of her all-white outfit.

She’s rocking a high-neck white jumpsuit with a front zipper, and over it, she layers a voluminous, puffy white jacket. The jacket features exaggerated, oversized sleeves and a high collar, giving the look a chic, statement-making edge.

This outfit was absolute perfection for the French Alps, where Tiwa and her friends hit the slopes.

Nancy Isime

Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime, was a beautiful sight in a sequined, sleeveless, structured black dress that featured thin straps crisscrossing over her shoulders and upper chest.

The dress was adorned with large floral patterns in shades of red, orange, yellow, and green, all set against a deep black backdrop.

These oversized blooms were artistically rendered, giving the dress a painterly, almost three-dimensional effect.

The detachable long black fringe attached to the dress created a captivating scene, adding an extra layer of drama to her look

