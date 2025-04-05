Top 5 Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

Share

Here are New Telegraph Top five Nigerian celebrity pictures on Instagram for this week, Sunday, March 31, to Saturday, April 5, 2025.

As always, Nigerian celebrities come through with stunning outfits, elegant style, and creative fashion representations. This week, celebrities ensure they keep to the standard. Come along as we take you through celebrity-breathtaking attire and luxury wear.Ig

Nigerian Celebrity Photos On Instagram This Week

New Telegraph is here to take you through all your favorite celebrity wardrobes to showcase Nigeria’s creativity in the entertainment industry. Osas Ighodaro View this post on Instagram A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas) Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodalo is dressed in a striking, floor-length gold dress that perfectly complements the enchanting setting. The fitted bodice features a deep neckline and thin straps, emphasising her figure, while the voluminous skirt flows dramatically, creating an ethereal effect as it billows around her. A bold high slit on one side adds a modern touch to the otherwise classic silhouette. Paired with black thigh-high boots, the ensemble strikes a perfect balance between elegance and contemporary edge.

Omowunmi Dada

Nollywood actress, Omowunmi Dada is a shining example of enduring elegance. She was recently stunned in a lush sheer outfit paired with a layered pearl necklace—truly perfection in a look!

She wore a see-through OBM boubou with cream-flared pants, effortlessly blending modern style with timeless charm.

She went all in on the pearly theme with a pearl-detailed purse and the layered necklace, elevating her ensemble.

Cynthia Nwadiora (Cee-C)

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV star recently took to the Gram to serve a chic rendition of the kimono, rocking a sheer Amétà set that turned heads.

Her ensemble featured a ruched high-neck dress layered under a subtle-print kimono for added warmth and dimension.

Keeping things effortlessly sophisticated, she styled her hair in a sleek ponytail with barely-there makeup—a nod to the power of minimalist elegance.

The true star of the outfit? Her beige jacket oozed sophistication with its irregular silhouette and statement puffy shoulders.

She paired it with oversized jeans and a quilted golden Chanel handbag, striking the perfect balance between laid-back and luxe.

Annie Macaulay

The Nigerian actress is Jet-setting in a chic pixie cut and chunky sneakers; Annie exuded effortless confidence.

Ini Edo View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo) Nollywood actress, Ini Edo served up some serious style in a bejeweled outfit by 2207 by TBally this weekend. From the sheer embellished blouse to the eye-catching keyhole pants, the look screamed “I Am Here” While black remained the dominant color, it wasn’t just the shade that stole the show, it was the silver detailing. Each keyhole was trimmed in silver, giving the outfit a gleaming finish, visible even under the cover of night. She paired the look with a silver bag and black with-silver sunglasses.

